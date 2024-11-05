Live election results: US Representative District 49

Polls are closed in California and results in the 2024 General Election are trickling in. In early returns, District 49 incumbent Democrat Mike Levin narrowly lead his opponent Republican Matt Gunderson.

Levin has had close contests since becoming a member of San Diego's congressional delegation in 2018.

If re-elected, this could be Levin's fourth term. He plans on continuing to work on climate change initiatives, supporting our veterans, affordability, and border security.

On social media , Gunderson focuses on border-related issues, saying, "Southern California is now the epicenter of the open border crisis."



Why it matters

The race for the 49th Congressional District seat could impact the balance of power in Congress. A change in representation could mean a change in the political landscape and priorities for the district.

A change in the districts map in recent years, brought in more Republican representation — leaving a potential flip in representation.