Minn. Democratic party chair says his wins could help nationally after loss to Trump

ST. PAUL — In nearly 14 years atop Minnesota's Democratic Party, Ken Martin has endured bleak outlooks, deep internal party divisions and some close calls. But in his tenure, he's never had to explain away a loss on his watch in a statewide race.

That's because there weren't any.

It's a selling point Martin is driving home in his bid to lead the Democratic National Committee. He's also stressing his success in raising money for the party, working with state party leaders as a longtime leader of a Democratic chairs group and offering the appeal of being from the nation's heartland, where Democrats are in desperate need of a rebound.

Following Vice President Harris' loss at the top of the ticket, the Democratic National Committee is looking for a new leader that can move the party forward. And members will meet in Maryland late next month to size up their options.

Martin, the current DNC vice chair, is viewed as a frontrunner in the race. Martin says he's confident he can turn things around for Democrats across the country.

"I think there's a lot of folks in D.C. who are interested in winning the argument, and I'm interested in winning elections. That's why I'm running," Martin said. "It's what we've done here in Minnesota. And I think we have a recipe for success that we can bring to the national party."

Martin took the helm of the Minnesota Democratic Party, known as the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, in 2011. Despite having just won the governor's office for the first time in decades, the party was in debt and at times viewed as adrift. Martin brought party leaders, advocacy groups and activists together and set a new trajectory.

Fast-forward to today, the party is in a strong financial position and hasn't lost a statewide race since 2006. Martin says that's what sets him apart from other contenders, like neighboring Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and New York state Sen. James Skoufis are also in the running.

"What it's going to take to get us back on track is someone who's already done that work of turning around a party that had low morale and was trying to figure out a path forward," Martin said.

Wikler's supporters say there would be a benefit in selecting a leader from a swing state on the frontlines of campaigning in tight elections.

But Martin said he's thinking broader than that. Martin said the DNC needs to refocus its energy and outreach efforts by engaging state Democratic parties across the country. That means getting people on the ground for year-round voter interaction — and recruiting candidates for races at all levels.

He also said the party needs a messaging make-over, as well as a new approach to where Democrats are directing those messages. Martin said they need to expand their scope to include more podcasts, social media channels and a broader scope of news outlets.

"The majority of Americans now believe that the Republican Party best represents the interests of the working class and the poor, and the Democrats are for the wealthy and the elite. That's a damning indictment on our party, and clearly our brand as Democrats," Martin said. "We've got to get back to reestablishing our brand in the eyes of voters, and part of that is connecting our very popular policy prescription with our candidates and our party."

To that end, Martin said Democrats need to remind voters that they are the ones pushing policies like a higher minimum wage, enhanced worker protections and paid family and medical leave benefits around the country — not Republicans.

"We're fighting for people, people who are working harder than they ever have before," he said. "And we have to get back to basics."

Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University, said Martin's pitch makes sense for Democrats in this moment.

"They need to try something different," Reeher said. "They need to perhaps get back to their older roots as a Democratic Party and emphasize the economic issues more clearly and be less identity-focused."

For his part, Martin said the party can do both. He said defending marginalized groups shouldn't detract from a message aimed at working-class Americans.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Martin will have a strong shot if he takes Minnesota Democrats' mantra — "we all do better when we all do better" — to the national stage.

"If he carries the Minnesota message to the U.S., I think that the Democratic Party will have this kind of success that Minnesota has enjoyed from a DFL perspective," said Ellison, who ran for the DNC chair position with Martin's support in 2017. He ultimately became the deputy chair.

Dan Engelhart was an Uncommitted delegate to the Democratic National Convention, a movement that protested the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza. Despite disagreements with Martin over the party platform, Engelhart said Martin is the best candidate in the running.

"I think he would be a good fit. ... He was certainly fair to us as the uncommitted delegation," Engelhart said. "We were treated fairly, and that's what really matters, given the general mindset towards the uncommitted delegation at the DNC (Democratic National Convention)."

Republicans in Minnesota also acknowledge that Martin has been a force in building up the Democratic Party there.

"We are very evenly divided politically, but I think the DFL has built a pretty strong organization," said Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann. "I think you have to give Ken Martin a lot of credit for that."

The DNC is expected to pick its new leader after a series of candidate forums next month. Until then, Martin is hoping to make the case that it should follow the Minnesota model.

Minnesota Public Radio reporter Clay Masters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 MPR News