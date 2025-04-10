Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Local business leader expresses relief at 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
The factory floor of Hyspan Precision Products is shown on March 3, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The factory floor of Hyspan Precision Products is shown on March 3, 2025.

“A bit of a reprieve.”

That’s how Hyspan Precision Products President and CEO Eric Barnes described the three-month pause in reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump Administration Wednesday.

KPBS first spoke with Eric Barnes back in early March, as 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and China were about to go into effect.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Politics
RELATED: Where do tariffs stand? A look at what's in place and what's on pause
Rachel Treisman

Hyspan is a Chula Vista-based company that manufactures metal products for industrial/commercial applications.

Even though he said the pause is a relief, Barnes also said he’s very concerned about the Trump administration’s back-and-forth on who gets tariffs and how high they are.

Barnes said it’s causing him financial whiplash.

He said it’s been nearly impossible to plan out purchases from vendors and to execute sales agreements with customers.

“They’ve got to have predictability in the future. I think that's where the administration has just gone off the rails. They just don't understand that for some reason. I just don't know,” Barnes said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Hyspan CEO and President Eric Barnes is shown on the factory floor on March 3, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
Hyspan CEO and President Eric Barnes is shown on the factory floor on March 3, 2025.
The exterior of Hyspan Precision Products in Chula Vista is shown on March 3, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
The exterior of Hyspan Precision Products in Chula Vista is shown on March 3, 2025.

While Barnes said he’s happy for the 90-day pause, that reprieve does not include China. The Trump Administration now says Chinese products coming into the United States will be tariffed at 145%.

Hyspan sources raw materials from China that it uses to make auto parts.

“We need them (China). Our business is built on a combination of what they produce and what we produce. It makes it very difficult if that whole equation is radically upset or is changing day to day,” Barnes said.

KPBS will continue to check in with Barnes as the tariff roller coaster rolls on.

Tags

Politics South Bay
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News