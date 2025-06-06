Give Now
Politics

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador, is back in the U.S. to face smuggling charges

By Ximena Bustillo Jasmine Garsd
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:54 PM PDT
Jennifer Vasquez Sura speaks during an April 4 news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., after her husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Jennifer Vasquez Sura speaks during an April 4 news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., after her husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Updated June 06, 2025 at 16:17 PM ET

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man the Trump administration wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is back in the U.S.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced his return at a short press conference Friday afternoon at the Department of Justice.

"This is what American Justice looks like," Bondi said.

She thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for his help in sending Abrego Garcia back.

Bondi told reporters that a grand jury indicted Abrego Garcia on May 21 in Tennessee. He faces federal criminal charges for allegedly transporting migrants without legal status around the country. She said his alleged criminal activity occurred over 9 years. The indictment specifically accuses Abrego Garcia "of conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain" and "unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain."

Bondi says Abrego Garcia will face a trial in the U.S. on these charges and, if found guilty, will serve time in a U.S. prison before being deported back to El Salvador.

"Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they're bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along," Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, told NPR. "Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you're punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice."

The case has become a bedrock for both the Trump administration and immigration advocates as the push to streamline deportations undercuts key elements of due process.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, speaks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., in a hotel restaurant in San Salvador on April 17.
Press Office Senator Van Hollen
/
via AP
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, speaks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., in a hotel restaurant in San Salvador on April 17.

Politics LawNPR Top Stories
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
