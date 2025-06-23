San Diego County congressional reps react to US bombing of Iran

San Diego County's congressional delegation was offering criticism and praise this weekend after the U.S. military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

During a Saturday address to the nation, President Donald Trump confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers and other fighter jets carried out the attacks and said the damage done to Iran's nuclear weapons program would make future U.S. attacks "a lot easier. "

Local Democrats, while not necessarily opposing the goal of the attacks, took issue with the president's decision to bypass congressional approval. Rep. Mike Levin (D-Carlsbad) warned that Trump's actions could drag the U.S. into another costly war.

"We cannot allow any president to entangle the United States in another deadly and open-ended war without constitutional authority," Levin said. "Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. But strength in a democracy begins with the Constitution. Had the president come to Congress, a majority may very well have authorized a strike. But that is not what has happened."

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) said on X that the strikes "are not only unconstitutional, but an escalation that risks bringing the U.S. into another endless and deadly war."

Trump "just threatened additional (and still congressionally unauthorized!) U.S. military strikes on Iran if they don't come to the table," she continued. "Additional strikes — and even threats of them — endanger the lives of our service members and millions of civilians in the region. It's clear there is no real strategy here."

Her colleague Scott Peters (D-San Marcos) wrote, "San Diego knows all too well the true cost of war. I stand with all Americans in praying for the safety of American troops and for peace. "

Local Republicans, however, supported the move.

"Tonight, @realDonaldTrump is showing the world the true meaning of peace through strength. And American strength is making peace with Iran possible for the first time in 46 years," Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Escondido) posted on X.

"Operation Midnight Hammer will go down in history for its bravery and brilliance," Issa added. "FACT — The mission that Commander-in-Chief @realDonaldTrump directed our military to execute was strategic, targeted, and limited only to the objectives of Operation Midnight Hammer."

Sen. Alex Padilla also criticized the unilateral nature of the president's action. "Dismantling Iran's nuclear weapons program is imperative for America's national security and essential to Israel's safety and right to exist," California's senior Democratic senator said Sunday.

"However, it is unacceptable that the president disregarded his constitutional responsibility to seek and secure congressional authorization before launching these strikes. "Before any further military action is taken, President Trump must come before Congress. That's not just a matter of process - - it's a matter of law. Trump risks igniting a wider war in the region that puts American lives at risk and that he himself has warned repeatedly against. That's why we must exhaust every diplomatic channel, working with our allies and partners to contain escalation in the region."

The U.S. bombs fell Saturday on Iranian atomic sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

The initial attacks on Iran came June 13 when Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear and military sites as well as top Iranian generals and nuclear scientists. At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, were reportedly killed and more than 2,000 wounded, a Washington-based Iranian human rights group told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's goal is to eliminate the "existential threat" of Iran's nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles and said the attacks would continue "for as long as it takes."