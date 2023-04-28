Give Now
Public Safety

San Diego judge unseals graphic videos in SDSU gang rape case

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published April 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT
The San Diego Superior Court is shown in this undated photo.
Milan Kovacevic
Editor's Note: The following story contains details which some readers may find disturbing.

A San Diego judge on Thursday unsealed video recordings of the alleged gang rape at a house party near San Diego State University campus in 2021.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Fraser, however, stayed his ruling for two weeks to give the City Attorney's Office time to appeal the decision.

Alexander Nguyen

The City Attorney's Office argued that the video clips, about nine in all, are considered child pornography and police are legally not allowed to share them.

The videos reportedly showed a then 17-year-old girl engaging in sex acts with several men. The teenager said she was gang raped by members of the football team at the time, naming three of them in a civil lawsuit as Matt Araiza, Nowlin "Pa-a" Ewaliko and Zavier Leonard.

Dick Semerdjian, attorney for Araiza, said the videos will definitively prove that his client was not in the room when the alleged assault happened. Araiza's attorneys are also asking for his cell phone data to be unsealed.

"We believe that they, in fact, will not only exonerate Matt Arazia because we have cell phone data that he was not there at the time," Semerdjian said. "But, secondly, that there was no … sexual action that was objected to by the alleged victim.”

Araiza has maintained that he had consensual sex with the young woman in the side yard of the house but was not there when the alleged assault happened.

Dan Gilleon, attorney for the now 18-year-old woman, opposes the videos' release, saying they are child pornography.

"Jane Doe wants the truth to come out and supports the release of any records except for the child pornography Matt Araiza is seeking," he said in a statement to KPBS.

Last December, the San Diego District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the three men, citing a lack of evidence.

In a transcript obtained by KPBS of the audio recording of the meeting between Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador and Jane Doe on Dec. 7, a day before the DA's office announced no charges would be filed, Amador told Doe that a witness said they saw Araiza leaving the party.

Amador also told the young woman that the videos weren't enough to prove her case.

"In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forcible sexual assault happened," she said.

Araiza was the star punter for the Aztec football team and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 draft but was released by the team when the rape allegations surfaced.

Public Safety
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
