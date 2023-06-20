Back-country wildfire erupts in Boulevard area

A wind-driven wildfire blackened dozens of brushy open acres southeast of Pine Valley Tuesday, threatening a handful of structures as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, several miles north of Interstate 8 in the Boulevard area, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, which were moving to the northeast amid gusty conditions, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

"Certainly wind is the biggest factor in (the spread of) this fire," Shoots said.

As of 1 p.m., the blaze had grown to about 30 acres, Cal Fire reported.

Authorities cleared people out of about a half-dozen structures near the burn area, Shoots said.

#BlackwoodFire There is a wildfire burning near Boulevard. @CALFIRESANDIEGO says the fire is near Black Wood Road and Old Mine Road north of Live Oak Springs. An evacuation notification has been issued for this area. Those evacuating can proceed to Golden Acorn Casino at 1800… pic.twitter.com/vyos3pEEqk — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 20, 2023

No structural damage of injuries had been reported as of early Tuesday afternoon.

