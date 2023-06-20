Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

Back-country wildfire erupts in Boulevard area

By City News Service
Published June 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT
Updated June 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT
A map showing the location of a wildfire near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, several miles north of Interstate 8 in the Boulevard area.
Cal Fire San Diego County Fire Protection District
A map showing the location of a wildfire near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, several miles north of Interstate 8 in the Boulevard area.
Updated: June 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT
Note: This is a developing story.

A wind-driven wildfire blackened dozens of brushy open acres southeast of Pine Valley Tuesday, threatening a handful of structures as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, several miles north of Interstate 8 in the Boulevard area, according to Cal Fire.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, which were moving to the northeast amid gusty conditions, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

"Certainly wind is the biggest factor in (the spread of) this fire," Shoots said.

As of 1 p.m., the blaze had grown to about 30 acres, Cal Fire reported.

Authorities cleared people out of about a half-dozen structures near the burn area, Shoots said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

No structural damage of injuries had been reported as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News