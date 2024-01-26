Volunteering opportunities for San Diego storm cleanup

Many San Diegans are assessing damage and cleaning up debris following Monday’s flash flooding. The storms wreaked havoc in neighborhoods such as Southcrest, Shelltown and Logan Heights; floods washed away cars, ruined homes, damaged personal items and displaced many residents.

In the aftermath, some people can’t return to their homes and must rely on friends, family members or emergency shelters for a roof over their heads. Many people lost precious and valuable possessions and lack flood insurance to help recoup their losses.

For those who want to help beyond the relief fund set up by the San Diego Foundation, fundraisers and donation drives, there are multiple volunteer efforts led by both community members and organizations. See the events below for more information.

Editor’s note: Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website or contact the organizer for the most updated schedule before attending.