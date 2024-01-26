Give Now
Volunteering opportunities for San Diego storm cleanup

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:44 PM PST
Debris left over from Monday's storm is seen on this photo taken Jan. 23, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Debris left over from Monday's storm is seen on this photo taken Jan. 23, 2024, in San Diego.

Many San Diegans are assessing damage and cleaning up debris following Monday’s flash flooding. The storms wreaked havoc in neighborhoods such as Southcrest, Shelltown and Logan Heights; floods washed away cars, ruined homes, damaged personal items and displaced many residents.

In the aftermath, some people can’t return to their homes and must rely on friends, family members or emergency shelters for a roof over their heads. Many people lost precious and valuable possessions and lack flood insurance to help recoup their losses.

For those who want to help beyond the relief fund set up by the San Diego Foundation, fundraisers and donation drives, there are multiple volunteer efforts led by both community members and organizations. See the events below for more information.

Editor’s note: Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website or contact the organizer for the most updated schedule before attending.

Volunteer opportunities
Lemon Grove Community Cleanup
Lemon Grove Community Cleanup

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM
Ongoing until January 28, 2024
Lemon Grove Community Cleanup
Free Community Cleanup for flood impacted families
Free Community Cleanup for Flood Impacted Families

Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 9 AM to 11 AM
Jacob's Center at Market Creek Plaza
Free
Cleanup - Southcrest
Cleanup Southcrest

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 AM
Ongoing until January 28, 2024
Southcrest Cleanup
Resources

Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
