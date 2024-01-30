County Supervisors OK $10M for storm relief efforts, eviction moratorium

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to spend $10 million to assist recovery efforts from the Jan. 22 rainstorm that caused considerable damage to homes in the San Diego region.

Supervisors also approved an eviction moratorium and adopted a resolution vowing to rebuild damaged buildings. Residential evictions without just cause will be prohibited, along with a delay in certain residential rent increases.

The $10 million will come from the "evergreen" component of the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said.

According to board Chairwoman Nora Vargas' office, other approved recommendations include:



authorizing the Purchasing and Contracting director to amend contracts with Arbor E&T, the Legal Aid Society of San Diego and Hagerty Consulting to provide additional services;

directing Sarah Aghassi, interim chief administrative officer, to work with community members on a plan to avoid "unjust evictions," and provide rental or other assistance to storm victims;

a resolution that allows for the rebuilding of structures in unincorporated areas that experienced storm damage and are eligible for permit fee waivers;

directing Aghassi to report back within 60 days on strengthening regional emergency management capabilities;

authorizing the interim CAO to seek reimbursement from federal, state or other resources for county emergency relief; and

directing county departments to find opportunities help communities and report back to the board for additional action on any identified items.

Tuesday's vote came as another storm is forecasted in the San Diego region. Showers are expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday.

According to county officials, initial damage from last weeks' stork was estimated at $90 million across the region, and $4.1 million for the county itself.

Brian Albright, of the county Land Use & Environment Group, said county crews will continue to clean storm drams and prepare facilities ahead of possible storms later this week.

"Our teams are focused on ensuring that unincorporated communities are prepared for the next potential wave of storms this week and beyond," he said. "It's definitely an all hands on deck effort," he said of preparation.

During a public comment period, 11 residents urged supervisors to approve more money to help them and their neighbors rebuild. Two opponents said the proposal was far too broad.

According to a county report, three deaths possibly connected to last week's storm are under investigation.

Vargas — who made the proposal along with her colleague Monica Montgomery Steppe — said the county has a responsibility to focus not just on storm recovery, but to help people rebuild.

She said those most impacted by the torrential rain are living in neighborhoods south of the 8 Freeway and have been neglected for decades, "and that's not OK."

"I hope that we don't make this conversation political," said Vargas, who represents District 1. She asked her colleagues to think about the human lives affected.

"There's a lot of work we need to do on recovery," Vargas said.

Montgomery Steppe said the majority of District 4, which she represents, is within San Diego city limits. She added that impacted neighborhoods have also been harmed by "redlining" —

a practice where certain neighborhoods don't receive the same amount of services, due to discrimination — and climate change.

Today, "we have an opportunity to begin a process where we tell that story, and then we do something about it," Montgomery Steppe said, and help overlooked residents who have contributed to San Diego.

She added that those residents are trying to survive a traumatic situation "by no fault of their own," and invited critics of the support package to tour the affected neighborhoods.

Supervisor Joel Anderson was the lone no vote, saying that while he wanted to help those struggling, he needed more details on all 13 recommendations in the board letter issued by Montgomery Steppe and Vargas.

Anderson said his office received the proposal Monday, and that Tuesday's special meeting was his only forum to have questions answered. He said he would take as much time as needed to get answers, so he could vote yes.

"I'm not on your timetable, I'm on the peoples' timetable," he told Vargas. Anderson also said the county should not be responsible for infrastructure problems in cities.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, echoed Anderson's concerns about the county taking on the burden of city infrastructure issues and suggested help for municipalities come in the form of a loan.

"I'll vote in favor of this item today, but I really do think we gotta look at other cities and jurisdictions taking on their own responsibilities," Desmond added.

Desmond, who said his thoughts were with flooding victims, also mentioned that landlords have suffered economic damage from the recent storms, and should be included in the conversation.