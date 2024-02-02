Caltrans declares emergency for San Clemente rail line

Caltrans has declared a state of emergency regarding the rail line that has had service interrupted by landslides in San Clemente, and it is unclear Friday when passenger service will be restored.

The emergency declaration sought by the Orange County Transportation Authority will allow the agency to get up to $10 million in funding to help restore service on the rail line.

The rail line was closed in San Clemente Jan. 24 when a landslide on private property above the Mariposa Trail Pedestrian Bridge damaged the bridge and left debris on the track.

"I'm grateful for the state's partnership and for recognizing what an important issue this is for regional mobility," OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson said.

Officials for OCTA and Metrolink are considering how best to attack the problem of landslides in the area and it is uncertain when passenger service can be restored.