San Clemente landslide causes suspension of rail service

Passenger rail service between the Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo stations was indefinitely suspended due to boulders and debris falling onto the tracks caused by a landslide damaging the Mariposa Trail Bridge in San Clemente, Metrolink announced, and it was uncertain Thursday when service would resume.

Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County line trains were only operating as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station on Wednesday.

There will be no alternate transportation to or from either San Clemente or Oceanside.

Metrolink did not say when the tracks will reopen or when rail service will resume.

Metrolink track and engineering teams are working collaboratively with the Orange County Transportation Authority and San Clemente officials to ensure the right of way is safe, Metrolink announced.

The tracks are also used for Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service which has also been suspended, Amtrak announced. Surfliner passengers are being offered bus connections between Irvine and Oceanside for alternative travel during the closure.

The damage caused by the landslide was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday. The affected area is located approximately one-half mile north of Metrolink's San Clemente Pier Station, according to Metrolink.