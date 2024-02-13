San Diego flood victims worried about temporary housing expiring

Some of San Diego's recent flood victims said they're scared for what will come next, and they're demanding the city do more.

They spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon at a news conference organized by Alliance San Diego outside of the City Administration Building.

Inside, the City Council was getting an update from the San Diego Housing Commission on its response.

Many flood victims are still staying in hotels, and some of those present Tuesday said those accommodations will expire in the next day or two, adding another layer to this stressful time.

"We need help from the government and clothes to get dressed, housing, that's all we ask," said Joshua Escalante, 13.

Escalante, a middle school student and flood victim, said he and his mom will be kicked out of their hotel Wednesday morning.

A city representative said via email that the county is taking the lead on extending accommodations, and is meeting with people at several hotels in town to provide updates.

"The County’s housing assistance team has been in all three hotels where people with YMCA-provided vouchers are staying to get those people placed in housing," the statement read. "These people are being prioritized over the people who were placed into hotels by the San Diego Housing Commission."

The San Diego Housing Commission said it's currently providing temporary housing for more than 700 flood victims and their pets.