Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Mountain lion sightings reported in Oceanside

By City News Service
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:48 PM PST
A mountain lion caught on security camera wandering around Oceanside City Hall, March 5, 2024.
Oceanside Police Department
A mountain lion caught on security camera wandering around Oceanside City Hall, March 5, 2024.

Residents have spotted a mountain lion in Oceanside on several recent occasions, police advised Thursday.

Confirmed sightings of the animal have taken place in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Coast Highway, the 1100 block of South Coast Highway, and in the area of Rancho Del Oro and state Route 76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police have notified the state Department of Fish and Wildlife of the presence of a cougar in the city, according to OPD public affairs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is urged not to approach or otherwise disturb it and to immediately report the sighting to the Oceanside PD at (760) 435-4911 or call 911 if the animal is near a school or park or seems aggressive.

Tags

Public Safety North CountyAnimals
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News