Mountain lion sightings reported in Oceanside

Residents have spotted a mountain lion in Oceanside on several recent occasions, police advised Thursday.

Confirmed sightings of the animal have taken place in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Coast Highway, the 1100 block of South Coast Highway, and in the area of Rancho Del Oro and state Route 76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police have notified the state Department of Fish and Wildlife of the presence of a cougar in the city, according to OPD public affairs.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is urged not to approach or otherwise disturb it and to immediately report the sighting to the Oceanside PD at (760) 435-4911 or call 911 if the animal is near a school or park or seems aggressive.