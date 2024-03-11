Give Now
Public Safety

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service
Published March 11, 2024 at 7:58 AM PDT
A beach closure sign is posted at Imperial Beach due to water pollution, Feb. 13, 2017.
Katie Schoolov
/
KPBS
A beach closure sign is posted at Imperial Beach due to water pollution, Feb. 13, 2017.

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches that is in effect Monday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;
  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool;
  • Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;
  • Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;
  • Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area;
  • Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

Public Safety BeachesSouth BayNorth County
