Oceanside expected to declare local emergency over pier fire

Charred frames are all that remain of the buildings that once stood at the end of the Oceanside Pier.

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon and burned throughout the night before firefighters were able to get full control of it.

Oceanside Fire Chief David Parsons said one of the challenges was that the fire was burning underneath the pier deck. "So we cut what's called a trench cut, where we open up the deck plate so we can get access underneath the deck towards the restaurant," he said, explaining that the trench allowed firefighters to tackle the fire and stop it from spreading.

"We're estimating ... we've saved 90% of this pier," Parsons said. "I want to emphasize how important that is ... for the success of the firefighters, lifeguards, partners, and the community at large."

He said the utility upgrades made on the pier earlier this year made all the difference to the first responders fighting the flames.

Oceanside Fire got assistance from fire departments around the county, the Coast Guard and Camp Pendleton.

"I'm incredibly proud of how everybody worked together so quickly and got this done," said Rep. Mike Levin, D-49. He toured the site Friday morning and offered his support.

But before any federal aid can be given for a rebuild, the city of Oceanside must declare a local state of emergency.

"Before we can apply for FEMA, we have to have the local, then state, then federal (emergency). So that's what we need to do. The requirement is to do it within 10 days and we're definitely going to do that," Oceanside mayor Esther Sanchez said.

She expects to hold a special city council meeting declaring the local emergency.

Oceanside City Council member Eric Joyce said the damage to the pier is a loss that hits very deeply in the community.

"When you talk to the people walking around, they're still in shock and we'll be going through some grieving as a community," Joyce said. "I understand everybody wants it open but ... let's take some time to stand together with our public safety. There'll be time to look to the future."

A cause for the fire has not been determined. The pier, and the beach area near it, will be closed to the public until further notice.