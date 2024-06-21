Give Now
Public Safety

Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts

By City News Service
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:06 AM PDT
A heat advisory sign warns people to keep their pets off the trail at Cowles Mountain, June 10, 2019.
KPBS Staff
Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday for the San Diego County desert communities with highs above 110 expected over the weekend and into next week.

An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday to Thursday in the San Diego County deserts. Highs are expected to reach 114 and can lead to heat-related illness.

The temperatures will be high in the valleys and mountains in San Diego County, prompting a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be between 95 and 100 near the foothills on Saturday, but the conditions will be cooler on Sunday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

It will be between 80 and 84 and breezy in the valleys Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be between 90 and 100 in the mountain areas on Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers in the mountains on Saturday.

Public Safety Weather
