Public Safety

California bars and nightclubs take a new step toward safety on July 1

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
A drink served at Captain's Quarters, a cocktail speakeasy in Pacific Beach, March 11, 2024.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Example of the AB 1013 sign that must be displayed in a prominent and conspicuous location by Type 48 liquor license holders throughout California starting July 1, 2024.

"Don’t Get Roofied!"

That’s part of a new warning sign bars and nightclubs with a Type 48 license will have to display under AB 1013. The new law says these businesses will have to offer date rape drug testing kits – for free or minimal cost — so customers can check their drinks to make sure they’re not spiked with a date rape drug.

Example of the AB 1013 sign that must be displayed in a prominent and conspicuous location on Type 48 license holders throughout California starting July 1, 2024.
California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
/
California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Example of the AB 1013 sign that must be displayed in a prominent and conspicuous location on Type 48 license holders throughout California starting July 1, 2024.

Why it matters

Devin Blankenship with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said he hopes this law provides a sense of security for people who go to bars and nightclubs.

"If they're ever suspicious of something happening, that they're able to reach out to the staff, request a test kit, test their drink and be able to enjoy themselves without worrying about someone messing or tampering with their drink," Blankenship said.

By the numbers

Blankenship said the San Diego region has about 200 businesses with Type 48 licenses issued to bars and nightclubs that only serve customers 21 and over.

Closer look

Blankenship said businesses must purchase these kits at their own expense. Several forms of drug testing devices are available.

"It can be any kind of testing device that's either a straw, a sticker and kind of strip as long as it test for ketamine, GHB, or a couple other of these date rape type drugs that you'll be in compliance," Blankenship said.

Looking ahead

Businesses that do not comply may result in administrative action or fines.

AB 1013 is scheduled to sunset on January 1, 2027, unless otherwise extended by the Legislature.

Public Safety California
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
