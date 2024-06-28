Caltrans to close Southbound state Route 125 for weekend work

Caltrans contractors will conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound state Route 125 from the SR-125/state Route 94 connector to Jamacha Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The closure will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 for concrete slab replacement.

Southbound SR-125 motorists will detour to SR-94 west, to Interstate 805 south, to State Route 54 east, to SR-125 connector ramps, a statement from Caltrans read.

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via I-805 south to SR-54 east to SR-125.

Eastbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 by exiting at Spring Street/Campo Road/Broadway, proceeding west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

Motorists who would normally enter southbound SR-125 from Spring Street may continue south on Spring Street to Broadway, then west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.