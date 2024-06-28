Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Caltrans to close Southbound state Route 125 for weekend work

By City News Service
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:51 PM PDT
A minibus driving on an overpass on state Route 125 in Otay Mesa, June 28, 2024.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A minibus driving on an overpass on state Route 125 in Otay Mesa, June 28, 2024.

Caltrans contractors will conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound state Route 125 from the SR-125/state Route 94 connector to Jamacha Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The closure will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 for concrete slab replacement.

Southbound SR-125 motorists will detour to SR-94 west, to Interstate 805 south, to State Route 54 east, to SR-125 connector ramps, a statement from Caltrans read.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via I-805 south to SR-54 east to SR-125.

Eastbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 by exiting at Spring Street/Campo Road/Broadway, proceeding west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

Motorists who would normally enter southbound SR-125 from Spring Street may continue south on Spring Street to Broadway, then west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

Tags

Public Safety South BayTransportation
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News