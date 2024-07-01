Crews respond to Jacumba-area wildfire

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

Flames engulfed a vehicle on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of the San Diego area Monday and spread into adjacent brushy terrain, prompting an evacuation of a rural recreation area.

The blaze erupted about 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near McCain Valley Road in Jacumba, according to Cal Fire.

Within an hour, the blaze had spread over about 20 open acres, forced a closure of all westbound lanes on the interstate in the area and led to an evacuation of De Anza Springs Resort on Carrizo Gorge Road, authorities said.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries resulting from the fire.