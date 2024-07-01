Give Now
Public Safety

Crews respond to Jacumba-area wildfire

By City News Service
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:38 PM PDT
Updated July 1, 2024 at 5:51 PM PDT
Smoke from the McCain Fire is seen on July 1, 2024 near Jacumba, Calif.
Courtesy of Don Ruth
Smoke from the McCain Fire is seen on July 1, 2024 near Jacumba, Calif.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

Flames engulfed a vehicle on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of the San Diego area Monday and spread into adjacent brushy terrain, prompting an evacuation of a rural recreation area.

The blaze erupted about 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near McCain Valley Road in Jacumba, according to Cal Fire.

Within an hour, the blaze had spread over about 20 open acres, forced a closure of all westbound lanes on the interstate in the area and led to an evacuation of De Anza Springs Resort on Carrizo Gorge Road, authorities said.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries resulting from the fire.

Public Safety East County
More News