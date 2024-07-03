Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

San Diego city offices closed for July 4; some facilities, parks open

By City News Service
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:19 AM PDT
Jet ski riders enjoy the 4th of July weekend at Mission Bay Park in San Diego
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Jet ski riders enjoy the Fourth of July weekend in this undated photo at Mission Bay Park in San Diego

City government offices in San Diego will be closed for Independence Day Thursday and most services will be unavailable, although police and emergency crews will still be on duty.

The following city facilities will be closed: libraries, swimming pools, recreation centers, Miramar Landfill, recycling centers, container sales (for trash and recycling bins), the Mattress Collection Site, Tecolote Canyon Nature Center and public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center.

The city's Environmental Services Department will not collect curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste on Thursday. Instead, those items will be collected one day later than regularly scheduled, officials said, adding that residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler regarding holiday service.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Other closures are:

— Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices;

— Development Services Department in-person services;

— Personnel Department's Testing and Fingerprinting offices;

— Your Safe Place — A Family Justice Center.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Those needing help related to domestic violence may call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. People who are in immediate danger or experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911.

Online services will still be available, including permit applications, scheduling inspections, making payments and requesting code enforcement investigations.

The following city facilities will be open on Thursday:

— all city reservoirs except Barrett Reservoir;

— neighborhood parks, joint-use parks and dog off-leash facilities;

— Chollas Lake, if weather permits,

— golf courses, (holiday rates apply;

— Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center;

— Tecolote Canyon Natural Park; and

— city skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

The Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk, although its driving range will remain open until 10 p.m.

Typical operations will resume Friday, the city said.

The city will not enforce parking meters, time restrictions for street parking, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes in its jurisdiction. It will enforce other parking violations, and rules for Port of San Diego property or other cities may vary.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Big Bay Boom, billed as California's largest fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m. Thursday on the San Diego Bay.

Because parking along the Bay is expected to fill up quickly — and a sewer main project is impacting travel along Harbor Drive — visitors should plan ahead, officials said. More information is available at www.bigbayboom.com/locations/transportation/.

Tags

Public Safety HolidaysSan Diego
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News