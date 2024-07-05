Give Now
Public Safety

Palomar Health Medical Group warns patient health records, Social Security numbers compromised in breach

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:42 PM PDT
Two months after Palomar Health Medical Group’s (PHMG) computers went down, we now know hackers caused some records to be deleted and compromised patient information. PHMG sent an email notice to KPBS over the holiday. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen has more.

Palomar Health Medical Group (PHMG) on Wednesday issued a notice that patients' information may have been compromised by a recent data breach.

In an email to KPBS, PHMG said the breach happened between April 23 and May 5. The email sent on behalf of PHMG and its affiliates, Graybill Medical Group Inc. and Pacific Accountable Care, said hackers gained access to patient names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical history and health insurance information.

Since May 5, PHMG's computers have been down and doctors cannot access patient records, including prescription information.

A directory sign at Palomar Health Medical Group's lobby in Poway, June 26, 2024.
Health
RELATED: Palomar Health Medical Group's computer systems still down nearly 2 months after 'suspicious activities'
Alexander Nguyen

Palomar Health said it doesn't know how many patients' records were compromised and that hackers appeared to have downloaded and deleted some files, which may be "unrecoverable."

Tony Anscombe, a cybersecurity expert at ESET, a global cybersecurity company in San Diego, said that's quite alarming. He said PHMG patients should assume their data has been breached.

“I'd also go back and check medical insurance claims that nobody's been making fraudulent claims in the last two months on your insurance policy," Anscombe said. "I'd lock my credit file. Now, what that means is, nobody can actually use your social security number or your personal information to gain access to credit.”

Because hackers were able to download and delete records, University of San Diego cybersecurity professor Nikolas Behar said the hack could be a case of double extortion ransomware.

"That leads me to believe that the attacker was attempting to delete the data and then say, 'Hey, if you want your data back. you're gonna have to pay us,'" he said. "And then on top of that, once they get the data back, then they'll say, 'Okay, if you don't want us to release the data, then you have to pay us again,' and that's becoming very, very common.”

Behar said small health care systems like Palomar Health do not have the financial resources or manpower to recover the data quickly.

PHMG said anyone with questions about the breach can call (888) 829-5736 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, excluding holidays. They may also write to 15611 Pomerado Road, Poway, CA 92064.

Public Safety Health CareNorth County
