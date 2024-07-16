Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

CHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 16, 2024 at 12:38 PM PDT
A California Highway Patrol car is pictured in this undated photo.
Tarryn Mento
A California Highway Patrol car is pictured in this undated photo.

The California Highway Patrol from the El Cajon area will conduct a driving under the influence and driver license safety checkpoint Wednesday somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

"Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed," said Capt. Michael Vargas, CHP El Cajon area commander.

"Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, or drive when unlicensed, you will be caught, and your vehicle will be towed away."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Funding for this program was provided from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tags

Public Safety Law EnforcementEast County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News