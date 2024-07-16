CHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in San Diego County

The California Highway Patrol from the El Cajon area will conduct a driving under the influence and driver license safety checkpoint Wednesday somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

"Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed," said Capt. Michael Vargas, CHP El Cajon area commander.

"Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, or drive when unlicensed, you will be caught, and your vehicle will be towed away."

Funding for this program was provided from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.