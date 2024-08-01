Give Now
Public Safety

Undercover anti-human trafficking operation during Comic Con nets 14 arrests

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:43 PM PDT
Dan Owens, assistant chief of the San Diego County District Attorney’s sex crimes and human trafficking division, speaks at Chula Vista City Council Chambers during the Binational Conference on Human Trafficking on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Dan Owens, assistant chief of the San Diego County District Attorney’s sex crimes and human trafficking division, speaks at Chula Vista City Council Chambers during the Binational Conference on Human Trafficking on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

An anti-human trafficking operation during Comic Con led to 14 arrests and 10 victims being offered services, the California Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Authorities said traffickers see large events like the convention as an opportunity.

“Comic-Con brings in over 100,000 visitors to San Diego to participate in those events — of course, most of whom are here to be able to enjoy the sights of San Diego,” said Dan Owens, assistant chief of the San Diego County District Attorney’s sex crimes and human trafficking division. “However, there are also individuals who come to San Diego who are seeking to engage in commercial sexual activity.”

A task force of regional law enforcement agencies worked together on the undercover investigation from July 25 to 27. They arrested 14 people attempting to purchase sex. Authorities said one of the victims found during the operation is 16 years old.

Officials and advocates from the U.S. and Mexico gathered in Chula Vista on Thursday for a binational human trafficking conference.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force has received 86 leads so far this year, resulting in 104 arrests and 52 victims identified, including 20 children.

Owens said there are signs of sexual exploitation to watch out for in children.

“These include running away from home, truancy, chronic absenteeism from school or a sudden drop in grades, a change in their friend groups or alienation from longtime friends,” he said.

In both children and adults, he said, other signs include drug use, weight loss, bruises and the use of multiple cell phones.

Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
