Fire at SDG&E battery storage facility in Escondido prompts evacuations

Editor's note: This is a developing story. More information will be added when it's available.

A fire broke out at a SDG&E battery storage facility in Escondido, according to the city of Escondido.

The SDG&E yard is located at 571 Enterprise St.

Areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders — east of Alpine St., south of Mission Road, west of Enterprise St., and north of Auto Park Way. (See below for map.)

Units from Escondido Fire Department and County of San Diego Hazmat are responding.

The cause of the fire was not immediately confirmed.