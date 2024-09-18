Give Now
Public Safety

San Diego Superior Court warns of jury duty telephone scam

By City News Service
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:19 PM PDT
The exterior of the San Diego County Superior Court in downtown San Diego, April 28, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The exterior of the San Diego County Superior Court in downtown San Diego, April 28, 2023.

A telephone scam has been circulating in which callers threaten arrests or fines for people missing jury duty, San Diego Superior Court officials said Wednesday.

Scammers posing as court officials have been calling county residents and instructing them to pay fines to avoid jail for alleged violations like "failure to appear" or "contempt of court," according to the San Diego Superior Court.

Some victims have been told they must get money orders or cash and then meet a "court clerk" at or near a specific county courthouse in order to pay the outstanding warrant fine.

The callers sometimes have the address of the person they call in order make the scam appear legitimate.

But superior court officials say such notices would never be made over the phone and those who suspect they are receiving such a scam phone call should hang up. If the scammer persists with the calls, the person should contact law enforcement, according to court officials.

"We want the public to know that the court does not make telephone calls to ask for money or threaten arrest," said Michael Roddy, San Diego Superior Court executive officer. "Legitimate court matters are handled via written notices, not with strong-armed intimidation over the phone. Additionally, real fines or fees can be paid in cash, check, or credit card at the business offices, checks or credit card authorizations can be mailed in, and many payments can be made online too. Court staff will not insist on cash, gift card or money order payments."

Public Safety Law
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
