Person shot at SDSU, one suspect in custody, another still at large

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person was injured in a shooting at San Diego State University. They were transported to a local hospital, the university said .

A suspect has been detained while another remains at large. The university is telling anyone on campus to remain indoors and be alert.

The individuals involved are not affiliated with SDSU, according to campus communications.

A little after 5 p.m. police responded to a report of a person who had been injured in the area of 5100 College Avenue, an emergency alert from SDSU said.