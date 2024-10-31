Give Now
Public Safety

Person shot at SDSU, one suspect in custody, another still at large

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:14 PM PDT
Police respond to a shooting at San Diego State University on Oct. 31, 2024.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Police respond to a shooting at San Diego State University on Oct. 31, 2024.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person was injured in a shooting at San Diego State University. They were transported to a local hospital, the university said.

A suspect has been detained while another remains at large. The university is telling anyone on campus to remain indoors and be alert.

The individuals involved are not affiliated with SDSU, according to campus communications.

A little after 5 p.m. police responded to a report of a person who had been injured in the area of 5100 College Avenue, an emergency alert from SDSU said.

Campus police described the suspect at large as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt and tan cargo pants.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
