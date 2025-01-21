Evacuation order issued in Bonsall vegetation fire

Evacuation orders that were issued have expanded due to a growing vegetation fire that broke out in the Bonsall area of San Diego County Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Lilac Fire has grown to 80 acres and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire. Two structures were reportedly damaged in the fire.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced that schools in six district are closed Tuesday because of the fires, high winds and power outages. They are:

— Bonsall Unified School District

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

— Spencer Valley School District

— Warner Unified School District

Mt. Woodson Elementary in Ramona Unified School District, and Lakeside Farms Elementary and DREAM Academy in Lakeside Union School District are also closed.

The southbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Old Highway 395 is closed for firefighting activity.

Additionally, evacuation warnings have also been issued in the surrounding area. Officials said that the fire is a "potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

The fire was reported a round 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for nearby areas around 1:33 a.m. An interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information is available at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

A temporary evacuation point is at Castle Creek Country Club located at 8797 Circle R Drive in Escondido.

There are 66 personnel assigned to the fire, including six engines, two crews and one water tender, officials said.

The fire is threatening some structures, the fire authority said.