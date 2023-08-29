Vista receives $250K to study train track upgrades at transit center

The city of Vista is getting $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to study grade separation for train tracks at the Vista Transit Center.

The money is part of the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Rep. Mike Levin (D-Vista) was instrumental in securing that funding.

"It’s important that we provide more options and alternatives for everybody moving around the city of Vista and throughout North County," he said. “This is a really important investment in part of Vista that sometimes can get overlooked.”

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS Rep. Mike Levin (second from left) presenting a $250,000 check to Vista Councilmembers Dan O'Donnell (left), Mayor John Franklin (center), Councilmember Katie Melendez and Deputy Mayor Corinna Contreras (right) to study grade separation at the Vista Transit Center, Aug. 29, 2023.

Grade separation is when train tracks are either raised or lowered to cross roads without impeding street traffic. Vista Deputy Mayor Corinna Contreras said the funds will help improve the safety and quality of life for people living in the area.

“We have a very busy fire station right up Vista Way — Fire Station 6 — they need to be able to cross quickly," she said. “And with the grade separation, there will be no conflict between the train going every 15 minutes and our first responders accessing this critical corridor.”

And it will help make the intersection safer for pedestrians: With trains, cars, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians — Vista Village Drive at the Vista Transit Center will be busy.

According to the latest report by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office,14 people were killed on the tracks in the county in 2021.

Longtime train commuter Noe Castilla supports the plan.

“I think it's a good idea — helping traffic while the train station is still going," he said. "So you have two methods of transportation moving equally.”

Currently, Solana Beach is the only city in the county with grade separation between the tracks and the roads. Carlsbad is also looking at doing the same.