Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

City of San Diego wants your feedback on bike infrastructure

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:18 PM PDT
A cyclists turns left from Fifth Avenue onto Washington Street on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A cyclist turns left from Fifth Avenue onto Washington Street on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

A concrete barrier separates the bike lane from car traffic on Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest. Jeremy Bloom, CEO of the advocacy group Circulate San Diego, said it’s a good example of infrastructure improvements that can save lives.

“It’s really protected for cyclists,” he said. “They feel safe.”

That stops once cyclists turn left onto Washington Street. Bloom pointed to where the bike lane comes to an end partway down the block between Third and Fourth Avenues.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“It just turns, and it ends, and you’re literally put right in the center of traffic,” he said.

The bike lane on Washington Street ends between Third and Fourth Streets.
Katie Anastas
The bike lane on Washington Street ends between Third and Fourth Streets.

Jennifer Heffernan bikes from Hillcrest to Kensington most days for work. She said that happens throughout her regular bike routes, especially near freeway entrances.

“The bike lanes disappear, and it’s very frightening to try and get across,” she said.

The city of San Diego is inviting the community to give feedback on bike infrastructure online through Sept. 10. They say they’ll use them to shape the new Bicycle Master Plan, which helps them prioritize future infrastructure projects as they seek funding.

There’s an interactive map where users can note what works well and what could be improved. The map has nearly 500 contributions so far.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A recording of the city of San Diego BMPU Interactive Feedback Map is shown.
Visit the city of San Diego interactive map to submit feedback.
/
City of San Diego

There’s also a trip map, where the city is asking cyclists to indicate where they usually ride. And there’s a survey asking cyclists to rank the types of infrastructure and policies they’d like to see most.

Bloom said it’s important for cyclists of all ages and abilities to give their input.

“The occasional cyclists, they’re the ones that we’re trying to build a lot of this infrastructure for,” he said. “If you want to have your kid bike to school, you want to make sure they’re on a protected bike lane and have good intersections for them to cross.”

The two maps and the survey are open until Sept. 10.

Funding for the study comes from the Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant program. The Bicycle Master Plan was last updated in 2013.

Tags

Quality of Life TransportationSan Diego Government
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News