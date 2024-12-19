Give Now
Quality of Life

San Diego's oldest neighborhood has something brand new to show off

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:37 PM PST
The brand new neighborhood sign for Old Town is shown during its unveiling ceremony on Dec. 19, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The brand new neighborhood sign for Old Town is shown during its unveiling ceremony on Dec. 19, 2024.

On Thursday morning, the city’s newest “neighborhood sign” was unveiled in Old Town. It says “historic old town San Diego - the birthplace of California.”

There was also a surprise for a special guest. “The mother of modern Old Town” Diane Powers, who founded Bazaar Del Mundo in Old Town, was honored with a street renaming. San Diego Avenue will now be known as Honorary Diane Powers Way. In 1971, Powers was the only person to bid on taking over what was then the restaurant called Casa De Pico.

After the ceremony, she reflected on her many years as an Old Town business owner and booster.

"We started in 1971 and we grew from there and every year, we’re constantly upgrading, doing more things, changing, fine tuning," Powers said.

The Old Town arch is the second neighborhood sign to be placed this year. In October, the Convoy District in Kearny Mesa got its own sign.

Diane Powers (third from left) is shown with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, former County Supervisor Ron Roberts and an unnamed friend, holding the Honorary Diane Powers Way street sign on Dec. 19, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Diane Powers (third from left) is shown with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, former County Supervisor Ron Roberts and an unnamed friend, holding the Honorary Diane Powers Way street sign on Dec. 19, 2024.

John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
