San Diego's oldest neighborhood has something brand new to show off

On Thursday morning, the city’s newest “neighborhood sign” was unveiled in Old Town. It says “historic old town San Diego - the birthplace of California.”

There was also a surprise for a special guest. “The mother of modern Old Town” Diane Powers, who founded Bazaar Del Mundo in Old Town, was honored with a street renaming. San Diego Avenue will now be known as Honorary Diane Powers Way. In 1971, Powers was the only person to bid on taking over what was then the restaurant called Casa De Pico.

After the ceremony, she reflected on her many years as an Old Town business owner and booster.

"We started in 1971 and we grew from there and every year, we’re constantly upgrading, doing more things, changing, fine tuning," Powers said.

The Old Town arch is the second neighborhood sign to be placed this year. In October, the Convoy District in Kearny Mesa got its own sign.