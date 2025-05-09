Warmer weather continues this week for San Diego County

Warmer conditions will continue this week for San Diego County, with a cooling trend expected to move in early next week, forecasters said Friday.

Inland valley areas will see mostly sunny conditions through Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s to low-90s and light wind.

Mountain areas will see a mix of sunny, clear conditions this week and highs ranging in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas should expect possible triple-digit weather through the weekend, with a mix of clear and sunny conditions

Coastal San Diego will be partly cloudy over the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

On Friday, downtown San Diego was expected to have a high near 79 then gradual sunny conditions by the afternoon and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 60.

Saturday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and mixed swell from 210 degrees and 280 degrees.

"There will be stronger onshore flow for Monday and Tuesday with stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for the mountains and deserts," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Tuesday.