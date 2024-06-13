In Appreciation of Grindhouse Cinema

I have always thought of myself as a film activist as opposed to a film critic because part of what I love to do is advocate for films especially ones that don't seem to get any respect. Like grindhouse movies. Lots of people, like myself, love them. But these are not the films you will see nominated for Oscars. Although I will say, that some museums are starting to show some appreciation for these films that were often made with little money but lots of passion and DIY innovation.

One way to advocate for movies like these is to program them as I do through Film Geeks SD at Digital Gym Cinema. But there are other people in town who are also dedicated to programming films that would never screen in San Diego if it were not for their passion.

Matt Rotman of Bonkers Ass Cinema is also a fellow Film Geek and he programs the late night series, Bonkers Half-Assed Midnights, also at Digital Gym Cinema. Eddie Gurrola of Popcorn Reef programs at Tenth Avenue Arts Center (he lovingly calls it the IMAX of Grindhouse and it is!) and Adams Avenue Theater.

In honor of this weekend's Best of 80s Grind-A-Thon Triple Feature, conceived of by Michael McQuiggan and FilmOut, I thought it would be fun to just share our love for grindhouse films, and pay quick tribute Roger Corman, the king of grindhouse cinema, who died on May 9.

The Grind-A-Thon starts Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with "Class of 1984," followed by Ken Russell's arty grindhouse film "Crimes of Passion" at 6:30 p.m., and closes with "Vice Squad" at 9:00 p.m. Femtasia is the final co-presenter for the mini-marathon.