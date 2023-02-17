A look into the psychology of police violence

Listen • 45:05

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

We look at the psychology of police brutality with a UC San Diego researcher who studies violence. Then, it’s been two years since San Diego County rolled out its Mobile Crisis Response Teams. The groups of mental health experts and care providers offer specialized assistance to people experiencing mental health difficulties across the county. And, while Valentine’s Day may be over, one local hotel’s love story with San Diego endures. Plus, we talk about the legacy of a San Diego football legend - Coach Don Coryell, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Finally, Diversionary Theater will statge the U.S. premier of the "The High Table," a play that follows an engaged LGBTQ couple, who face rejection from their family while their ancestors, "suspended in the stars,” are deciding on the fate of the wedding.

