March on Washington 60 years later — where are we now?

On Aug. 28, 1963, as many as 250,000 people gathered around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to demand voting rights, fair wages, economic justice, education, civil rights protections and an end to segregation.

It was also where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at a table of brotherhood," King said.

Thousands again converged in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the March on Washington's 60th anniversary. There's been progress on the 1963 marchers' demands, but work still needs to be done.

For example, a big part of King's dream was, and still is, for everyone to make at least a living wage, have a job and build wealth. That goal seems to be far in the distance as we head into Labor Day against the backdrop of employees across the country demanding higher wages. Meanwhile, the cost of living continues to skyrocket, driving more people into poverty.

“The racial wealth gap and the employment gap are still things that we’re talking about and things we are addressing today in 2023.” Khea Pollard, director of economic mobility and opportunity at Jewish Family Services

“The racial wealth gap and the employment gap are still things that we’re talking about and things we are addressing today in 2023,” said Khea Pollard, director of economic mobility and opportunity at the San Diego nonprofit Jewish Family Services.

Strides made since 1963 have been significant but haven't come without struggle.

"Historically, there's been a backlash to the perceived gains of Black people in this country," said Adisa Alkebulan, chair of the Africana Studies department at San Diego State University.

KPBS Midday Edition talked to Pollard and Alkebulan about what progress has been made and what work still needs to be done.



Guests: