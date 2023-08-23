NPR's Aisha Harris explores how pop culture shapes us in new book 'Wannabe'

If you're a fan of NPR or pop culture in general, you might have heard Aisha Harris on “Pop Culture Happy Hour,” NPR's hit podcast. She’s now out with her debut essay collection, “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me.” It looks at how we see ourselves through pop culture and the ways in which it influences all of us.

Harris joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about what inspired the book and the intersections between pop culture and the real world.

Guests: