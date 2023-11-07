One year in, California leads advances in AI
November 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM PST
Chat GPT, a generative AI tool, has revolutionized the tech industry, enabling human-like conversations and expanding the limits of AI. Largely developed by California-based companies, recent advances in AI offer new possibilities for life and work. However, concerns about AI's potential power persist as tech companies continue to expand its capabilities.
Plus, a new wildfire detection tool from UC San Diego and Cal Fire is using AI to prevent wildfires in California.
Guests:
- Durga Malladi, senior vice president at Qualcomm
- Darby Vickers, professor, University of San Diego
- Neal Driscoll, director of ALERTCalifornia
- Suzann Leininger, intelligence specialist, Cal Fire