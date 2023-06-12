Arianna ClayGloria Penner Fellow
As a Gloria Penner fellow, Arianna Clay is learning how to create multi-platform news content for the web, radio and social media.
Prior to joining KPBS, Arianna served as a social media intern at PBS SoCal. Her goal is to become an on-air reporter. Arianna is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University San Marcos.
