Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released

S1: I'm Claire TRAGESER in for Jade Heineman. You're listening to KPBS Midday Edition. A few lucky people who get deported from the U.S. are eventually allowed to come back. But that doesn't erase the trauma.

S3: It's like pulling you away from your where you grew up , your your home , your surroundings , your your habitat.

S1: A couple from Benita turned their pandemic wedding woes into a feature film. And a Del Mar man's rare collection of vinyl records is heading to Stanford. That's ahead on Midday Edition. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department last week released body camera footage from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a black father who had come to a sheriff's DUI checkpoint to pick up his son , who had been detained for being an unlicensed driver. The Taser hit a lighter in his pocket , which started a fire. Deputies then stomped on the man to put the fire out while restraining him. I'm going to share a clip from the video.

S4: Y'all know damn well you know , I through represent.

S5: Oh , you can search. Oh , yeah. I believe that size. Oh , yeah. I mean. Yeah.

S5: Relax him.

S1: You do ? And you can hear him say there , I can't breathe , which we've heard in many other videos of police violence. The man in this video , whose name is Joe Young , was taken to the hospital for treatment. The charges against him were later dropped. And the reason that we know about this incident and now are able to see this video is because of the work of the First Amendment coalition to bring it to light. So joining me to talk about this is Monica Price , a legal fellow for the First Amendment Coalition. And , Monica , welcome.

S6: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

S1: Can you start by telling us what led up to when Joe Young was arrested ? Yes.

S6: So the incident , as I understand it , there was a DUI checkpoint. And his son was in the car with some friends. I'm not I'm not sure if he was the driver or not , but they were found to be out past curfew. It was about 2:00 in the morning , I think. And so they were detained by the police until an adult or parent could come pick them up. Mr. Young , one of the minors was his son. He goes to pick him up. And the officers would not release his son to him because he didn't have identification. And so , you know , there was kind of some pushback. Can I just take my kid home ? It's two in the morning. Things continued to escalate. They told Mr. Young that he had to leave , which I think was kind of counterintuitive to leave without his son. He said , you know , I don't want to leave. What's going on ? And eventually he is placed under arrest. He is tased. He is tackled to the ground in the process of him being tased. The taser hit a lighter in his pocket. The lighter ignited. There's fire. You can see in the video there's fire coming out of his pocket area. He ends up with kind of a burn on his thigh. The officers kind of kicked him in it while he was on the ground in an attempt to get the fire out. It does go out , but , yeah , he ends up with some injuries. You know , he's got some pain in his nose , bruises , abrasions , this burn mark on his thigh. And he was tased three times in what's called dry stun mode , At least one of them , which is when the taser makes direct physical contact with the person's body instead of the probes flying out and hitting the person , which can be more painful. So he had some marks from that dry stun and there were , you know , knee strikes , body weight was used on him and there was quite a few officers that were taking him down. So , yes. And as you said , he went to the hospital for treatment after and he did take photographs of his injury that were later used in a civil lawsuit against San Diego County.

S1: And I mean , as you describe this , this incident was violent and had several issues. How did the First Amendment coalition learn about it in the first place ? Yes.

S6: So we learned about this incident from Tasha Williamson. She is an activist in San Diego and she's the founder of an organization called Exhaling Injustice , which we've collaborated with her before on trainings and things like that. So Tasha told us about the incident. She told us that she had requested the body camera footage and the , you know , physical paper records and got a denial letter saying this was a great bodily injury , which I think , as you know , is one of the categories of law enforcement records that the public should be able to get access to. After Senate Bill 1421 passed in 2018. So they're saying this doesn't qualify for the law and we're not going to release these records to you. So , Tosha , let us know. We decided this doesn't this doesn't sound right. We decided to write a letter pointing out just the facts of what happened. And eventually , after some back and forth , the county told us , you know , at first they still denied saying this. You know , this didn't result in great bodily injury. Our other legal fellow , Christian Paula Carpio , had the idea to. Okay , well , let's get you know , let's get all the papers from the civil lawsuit that was filed. There are complaints , deposition transcripts , all sorts of information that we can show , you know , bring back and show the county. Hey , this is what both Mr. Young and your own deputies are saying happened.

S1: And so it took legal action to get the sheriff's department to to release these records in this video.

S6: Kind of a a deliberate I feel like it's a little deliberate on their part. I mean , they had this information , you know , we we got this information from from them. They had this deposition transcripts. They know what happened with the lawsuit. They could have , you know , flipped through these deposition transcript , seen that their own officers are saying that this man was kicked , he was on fire. You know , I think there's there's resistance amongst. Cities , counties , the law enforcement community towards releasing these videos. I think they kind of just throw , you know , throw a denial out there and they hope it goes away. But it was pretty sloppy in our opinion. You know , they they had this information , the case settled and they're still pushing back. It really shouldn't take a lawyer to point out the law and go through these depositions. They have their own lawyers. You know , it really it shouldn't take all of this effort. So , you know , that would be kind of my message for the public or the media. Anyone who hears about an incident , you know , point out the injuries , point out what happened because this great bodily injury standard should be pretty comprehensive. And the way that law enforcement agencies are trying to argue it should be interpreted is very narrow and I think incorrect. It doesn't go with when this law was passed , the intent , you know , that the legislators we're trying to put into the law and it just doesn't fit with what many , many courts have said great bodily injury means , which is , you know , bruises , lacerations , anything lasting really seems to be what the definition is. They're trying to say that it's , you know , someone needs to be unconscious , broken bones , in danger of death. Those are some of the the standard that that a lot of law enforcement agencies are trying to introduce. And we're just arguing for the definition that's in the law.

S1: And I should let our listeners know that we reached out to the sheriff's department for comment on this incident and the arrest , and they have not yet responded.

S6: The law , you know , deliberately says we want this transparency so that the public can see what's happened. And I'm not sure where you know , where the ideas come from. It seems like maybe the police agencies talk to each other because we keep seeing this argument where the law says great bodily injury. If it's a result of the incident , it doesn't matter if it's an accident , it doesn't matter , you know , if it was deliberate or not , if the incident resulted in a great bodily injury , those records should be released so the public can see them , dissect them , decide for themselves , you know , fight for new policies if they want to , and that sort of thing. So for me , it's kind of a disingenuous interpretation of the law to say that this needs to be a serious bodily injury , which has a different definition. And that definition is much more restrictive. But , you know , even in the California Constitution , it says that these transparency laws go in the public's favor if there's any ambiguity. So that's something that we've been putting in our letters and arguing as well. We did get the records released in this case , but it's an issue that we're very interested in. And it may have to , you know , go go to court one day in order to get these records , But we're prepared to do so.

S1: And so why was it important to the First Amendment coalition to to get this video to be released ? Yes.

S6: The purpose for us is really in the transparency. We wanted these records to come out so that the public can see them decide for themselves of what they think. You know , what they think happened was in line with department policy. If this was how department policy should be , if it was and that sort of thing. So when when this law was passed , again , it was really about , you know , keeping the public and law enforcement safe by having this transparency. The law specifically said , you know , the focus is letting these records come out so that the community can be informed about how its deputies are interacting with members of the public and how also how our institutions are responding when there are allegations of excessive force. So is there an investigation ? You know , is the investigation proper ? Has the district attorney really looked at all of the evidence and come to a fair conclusion ? So , yeah , we really wanted these records to be available for the public to make make their own decisions on what they what they see and what should be changed.

S1: All right. Well , Monica Price , thank you so much for for joining me.

S6: Thank you for having me. Nice talking to you.

S1: Most people never get a chance to legally reenter the United States after being deported. Those who do often find themselves stuck in a precarious limbo. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with several former deportees about their transition back to life in the U.S..

S4: Yolanda Ono was detained and deported in 2010 for working without legal authorization. In an instant , she was forced to leave behind her two young children in San Diego , but only was finally allowed to return in June 2022. We met her in San Ysidro just as she crossed the border for the first time. Our interview was cut short when she saw her daughter and hugged her for the first time in nearly 12 years. A few months later , we caught up with one owner in her home in San Diego. She was still incredibly happy about being reunited with her children again.

S5: But afraid we also pulled it out. For me , the most marvelous.

S6: Is to be able to kiss my children , to hug them. So many things that were denied to me for 11 and a half years.

S4: Varona is grateful to be back. She lives with her husband , Hector Maracas , also a former deportee. But their return ? It just hasn't been what they expected.

S5: I almost , almost think I was homeless.

S6: We were homeless like people who don't have a place to live. That was our reality. And now we are grateful for this little patio and casita.

S4: She says landlords refuse to rent to them because they had no credit history. They eventually got housing through. Baraka says Military Benefits. It's unclear exactly how many formerly deported people are allowed to return to the U.S.. KPBS asked multiple federal agencies , but none of them said they tracked this data. Robert Irwin is a professor at UC Davis. In 2017 , he helped start the humanizing deportation project. It was just after the record number of deportations during the Obama administration. And just as former President Donald Trump was regularly demonizing immigrants.

S2: And so some people.

S5: Imagine that they were just criminals. Or.

S2: Or.

S5: They were people who could easily readjust to life.

S2: In in Mexico.

S5: Or wherever they were.

S2: Going , because that's where they were from.

S4: In reality , many consider the U.S. their home. Jack Aviles was brought here when he was six months old. He grew up in San Diego and joined the Marines. Then in 2001 , he was deported after being charged with possession of two unregistered firearms. He was allowed to return in 2019 , but the shadow of deportation has stayed with him.

S3: I had to work. I had to work my social. I had to establish credit. I have to rent , I have to pay bills. So so all of that is like , yeah , we got are to return home. But we didn't have like opportunities like that. Like we had to find our own jobs. So we have to find our own struggle so.

S4: That Avila's lives in constant fear of being deported again. He says he mostly keeps to himself , avoids big crowds and does everything he can to stay out of trouble , even when he's just walking across the street.

S3: I don't think about crossing the street and my jaywalking and my not. I mean , literally , that's how I'm very , very paranoid because I don't want to ruin it.

S4: Family members , including American citizens , aren't spared from the trauma of deportation. Michael Paulson became a single father of three young boys when his wife , Emma Sanchez , was deported in 2006.

S3: I held a full time job , a part time job , and I used to take the kids to Mexico on the weekend. It's very hard. You know , a lot of stress , a lot of financial burdens. You got to rent to households to stock for food. And yeah , a lot of time , a lot of stress.

S4: During the long separation , Sanchez dreamed of the day when her family would finally be reunited again.

S5: You'll see some of this , the analysis , the use of friendship.

S6: It feels like we are destined to continue to suffer.

S5: Because you have.

S6: This hope and optimism of coming back. But you get here and it isn't what you expected. In my case , my children grew up.

S4: To ease her pain. Sanchez goes through hundreds of old family photos she keeps in boxes.

S5: You see , there's a Salvadoran looking. Thank you , Mama.

S4: They remind her of happy times , but also of what could have been.

S1: That was KPBS investigative border reporter Gustavo Solis with part one of a two part series on the experiences of people who have been deported. And Gustavo joins us now and opens his Reporter's Notebook. Hi , Gustavo.

S4: Hello , Claire.

S1: So this piece starts off by highlighting the case of one deportee , Yolanda Verona. What can you tell us about what her experiences ? Tell us about the challenges people in her situation face.

S4: Yeah , I think I think a lot of people can relate to Yolanda story , right ? She was she was in the US on a tourist visa and was deported after border officials found out that she was working , which is a violation of that visa. And that's pretty common in San Diego if you've ever worked in the restaurant industry , construction and landscaping , hospitality. Chances are , you know , somebody in her situation. She's not someone who comes to mind when you think of dangerous criminal that needs to be deported. And I think her story resonates because , I mean , she lost everything overnight. Her job , her home , her children. She was engaged at the time and that marriage never happened. But she's also pretty inspiring because she managed to reinvent herself in in T.J. She founded a nonprofit to help other deported mothers land on their feet.

S1:

S4: I mean , we all know how difficult life can be if you have no credit or bad credit. When Yolanda and her husband first came back , they really struggled to find housing. Landlords wouldn't rent to them because they had no credit history. But outside of that , there's also just a sticker shock that comes with pretty much every purchase you're going to make. If you're buying , like you're going from spending pesos to spending dollars. I mean , groceries , gas bills , that's essentially doubled overnight. And it kind of jumps a little bit to the difficulties with employment status. Right. I mean , think about how hard it is for people in their forties , fifties and sixties to start new careers. That's kind of what returned deportees are coming up against right now. And all these little things just just kind of add up.

S1:

S4: Not just formally , but actually like the deportees and formerly deported people. And a lot of that I think , has to do with with deport with with the rhetoric in the US , especially around deportations. I've kind of alluded to it , but there's this idea that deportations are something that happens to criminals , that we need to deport people to keep communities safe. But when you look at the data , I mean most people who are deported don't have violent criminal convictions. Most of them actually don't have convictions at all. They're kind of guilty of civil infractions , which would be like immigration type violations. And this isn't limited. This kind of misconception isn't limited to deportations. I mean , when we use words like invasion , open borders , it pushes this narrative that there's something sketchy and inherently dangerous about a certain group of people when the reality is that multiple studies show that native born U.S. citizens are actually more likely to break the law than than immigrants are. Just another misconception that I think this story really touched on , and I'm glad it did , is that we tend to think that deportations only impact immigrants. But every person featured in the story has direct relatives who are American citizens , and their deportations impacted the entire family , right ? In some cases , children separated from their parents , A spouse loses a partner , an entire family loses a primary earner.

S1:

S4: There's obviously the financial difficulties , but the psychological trauma is another level. I mean , initially you think this is a happy story of deported people finally being allowed to come back legally to the U.S. And there are a lot of ways it is right. Everyone I talked to is happy to be back. They're grateful for this new opportunity. But when they get here , especially mothers , they really struggle to reconnect with their children. You know , their children in most cases were too young to really no one understand that their mothers were forced to leave from their perspective. Their moms abandoned them and they grew up without a mother. So when they come back , you have years of unresolved issues that won't go away overnight. Emma Sanchez is one person who was featured in this story. She spent years trying to rebuild those relationships with her children. And at one point when she first came back , one of her boys told her , like , look , I love you. I know who you are , but I don't really view you as my mother.

S1: As we said , this is the first in a two part series. Can you give us a preview of what else we can expect from part two in the series ? Yeah.

S4: Yeah. So ? So part one focused on deportees who were allowed to return. The second part is going to be more about deportees who are still in Mexico and then following those struggles. And it looks specifically at Tijuana call centers and how they've become a support system for for an entire subculture of deportees.

S1: All right. Well , I've been speaking with KPBS , investigative border reporter Gustavo Solis. And Gustavo , thank you.

S4: Yeah , Thank you , Claire. You.

S7: You.

S1: You're listening to KPBS midday edition. I'm Claire TRAGESER in for Jade Hyneman. You've probably heard at least one horror story from a couple whose wedding was disrupted by the COVID pandemic. Venues canceled , money lost and lots of tears shed. Well , the pandemic did impact Chris and Hillary Soriano's wedding , but their story is not a tragedy. It's one of perseverance and a little mischief. And now the couple's story is being told in a feature film that's streaming beginning February 7th on Amazon Prime. Chris Soriano , who lives with his wife in Bonita and stars in The Wedding Hustler , spoke with KPBS is Andrew Bowen.

S8: So take us back to the Before times. You were planning a wedding and the pandemic hit.

S7: I'm going to figure out a way to do this. And with every venue being booked and like things being rescheduled , it was just really hard to put this wedding together.

S8:

S7: And when things are so backlogged because of the pandemic and availability , it's almost like there was a thought in my mind where it's like , all right , let's just run away and get married and , you know , not invite anybody. But , you know , that was something I couldn't do , especially since it's such a , you know , memorable day in our lives. We needed our family there. So I just had to get creative with a way to do this.

S8: You know , I imagine there were issues with the venue , with your vendors , catering , photography , deejays , you know , all that stuff must have been disrupted.

S7: And so our wedding was rescheduled , like , twice. And so through this frustration , as a filmmaker , I said , what if I can showcase this experience in a movie to help others so that they could figure out how to plan this on their own ? And so I kind of journal documented this process , how to negotiate things cheaper , how to figure out how to get something out a good deal. And so I was able to lock in everything and put it in a movie called The Wedding Hustler. And hence that title , Hustling to get a wedding done.

S8: And so you had this idea to actually make your real life experience a movie.

S7: But but more so by me being naive and not knowing how to do this. It was like , you know what ? I got nothing to lose. You know , I've never done all headings , so let's let's give it a shot. And the more crazy the challenge was , I think , the funnier it was to add into the screenplay. One of those examples being getting a wedding cake on a budget. How do you do that ? And in the screenplay and in real life , I went to Costco and got normal sheet cake and , you know , cut that up and served it to guests while I had a small , affordable miniature cake to show us our model cake. You know , stuff like that. Or even using fake flowers instead of real flowers. You know , every experience I went through , I just wrote and I made it into that screenplay. And on the first day of production , it was our actual wedding. So we put our actual wedding in the movie.

S8: Yeah , that's fascinating. So the real life wedding that you when you were legally getting married is what people are seeing onscreen.

S7: And so it starts off right at the beginning of planning in the movie , and it ends right when the groom is able to pull it off. So we use our actual names. We use real wedding planners , We use real , you know , places. We got married. So everything was very I guess it's a realistic way of filmmaking , I guess , making it really real.

S8: You had some help from a few of the stars of the Netflix series Bling Empire , namely Ken Lim and Christine Chang. Tell us how those relationships came to be.

S7: Oh , it's so great to work with them. But those relationships came to be with me just reaching out on on Instagram. The idea to to Kane and telling him , you know , I appreciate what he did and all his personality and Bling Empire was what I was looking for in this movie. Because our wedding planner , Christine Chang , has an assistant. And I thought that that would be. Kane. That would be the perfect. I mean , I was watching Bling Empire and , you know , I thought it would just be a random , cool thought. And sure enough , he responded , And he really liked the concept. And he just , you know , joined as an executive producer and acted in the movie. And it all flowed.

S8: You and your wife star in this movie , as I've mentioned , You also cast some of your friends and family in this film.

S7: It was like working with family every day.

S8: Chris , you're just a regular guy. I understand your day job is in health care. You're not an ex , super experienced filmmaker. Making this happen is pretty remarkable.

S7: And at 18 , when I graduated high school , I've always wanted to be in the films and always make a movie. And I never did. And now at 33 , I finally had this opportunity. And , you know , look at all that time that could have been invested in making a movie that I never did. So when that time came during the pandemic , I said , Let me do this. And so I would advise anyone that if you're going to do something , just do it and be resourceful. And that's what I did to put on this wedding and this movie.

S8: So , Chris , your wife must be really proud of you for all this. You mentioned you had another film. Tell us.

S5: About that.

S7: Yes , the film that I made at the beginning of the pandemic or. Right. You know , in that first year was called Almighty Zuse , and it was about a boxer who sees a hate crime. And he pretty much defends this Asian man that's being sprayed with hand-sanitizer. And so , you know , that was the plot that I created because I saw these hate crimes happening to the older Asian community. And so I made that movie and I was able to get in theaters and distributed. And that's kind of like what started my filmmaking journey. I had no experience before. That was my first film and it was picked up and I even had a boxing champion named Manny Pacquiao. That executive produced it. So the pandemic was a moment in time that was a very creative space for me to work in.

S8:

S7: You know , everyone here is just so friendly and they want to make movies. And out in L.A. , they'll charge you for everything. And they're used to seeing that camera. But out here , everybody just wants to help you. So I plan to be here for the rest of my life and make movies here in San Diego.

S1: The couple's story is being told in a feature film that's streaming beginning February 7th on Amazon Prime. You're listening to KPBS midday edition. I'm Claire TRAGESER in for Jade Heineman. Last week , we learned that a rare collection of vinyl records amassed by a Del Mar couple has been acquired by Stanford University. We first heard about the collection last year when a deal to donate them to San Diego State University fell apart. The collection itself belonged to Del Mar philanthropists Brian and Sandra Dykstra. It contains nearly 50,000 rare jazz , blues , gospel , reggae and soul records. Midday Edition host Jade Heineman spoke with Brian Dexter last year about the scope of music housed in the collection.

S2: Well , it's called the John Coltrane Memorial Collection , because essentially , as a Dutch boy , I became absolutely fascinated with the sound of John Coltrane , which I first wrote with Miles Davis. I began to study his music and essentially he became the reason why I came to the United States some 60 years ago.

S5: Talk to me a bit more about what you feel when you listen to John Coltrane.

S2: What I feel is absolute creativity , a kind of a sense of wanting to find out more about everything , about life , about creativity , about the world in general , a pushing style of creativity that might push the world into a different direction. Coltrane was one of the most creative people in not just jazz , but in the entire world of music and culture. And I have always seen him as one of my greatest inspirations.

S5: There isn't just jazz in this archive. This is an extensive collection of gospel , blues , R&B , Caribbean , African cumbia.

S2: Different cultures pick up certain kinds of rhythm , emphasize certain kinds of rhythm , but they all weave back into a sound that is really a form of communication that is extremely important. The interesting thing is that in the music of the Dogon from Mali , there is a myth that the drum taught humanity how to speak. That notion that the drone charters , how to speak is is really something that. REEVES Through all the forms of music that are connected with the drone , because the drone is essentially the articulation of what we really feel our emotions and it drives our emotions. And it's it's just fascinating to me to see how different cultures bring out these elements.

S5: And we also know that Africa's music also heavily influences other genres of music.

S2: So a lot of reggae uses African rhythms to indicate that.

S5: At every one. Now.

S2: Everything right ? At the same time. For example , there is so much influence of African music on Latin American music in general. All I mean , back at.

S5: 35 , then maybe you will be able to get in to find out. And maybe that's you.

S2: You can hear it in our cast. You hear it in the various forms of cumbia. And all of these are also part of the collection. Of course.

S5: There's a lot of people who are keyed up. Well , we've been talking about this music in your collection , so we might as well hear some specific selections from it. The first song that we're going to hear is a track by jazz great Art Blakey and his band The Jazz Messengers.

S2: What he would do some point during his concerts is put together a drum track as musicians , people like the wonderful tenor saxophone player Hank Mobley , the great pianist Horace Silver , and Kenny Dorham , a wonderful trumpeter. And they would all take rhythm instruments and start playing them. And Blakey , who was probably the most aggressive drummer you could possibly imagine , would play over all of that.

S5: That was Avila and Tequila by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. Our next track takes us to West Africa from. Tell us about this next song , Bonsu by singer and musician Joe MENSAH.

S2: Joe MENSAH was a Nigerian and was creating music around the same time that unequal lots of Kuti started to play his music , and they were both heavily influenced by American jazz. The interesting thing is that where Fela Kuti played tenor sax , mostly Joe MENSAH actually played an instrument that has disappeared into history , and that is the Moog synthesizer.

S5: That's bonsu by Joe MENSAH. Moving right along , we have a track from noted Cuban percussionist and bandleader Mongo Santamaria.

S2: It has great solos by Mongo Santamaria , but also by all his musicians. And what is fascinating here is that some of his musicians were U.S. Americans and some of his musicians were South American or Cuban , and they all blended together in the most amazing fashion. And they're afraid that you're not going to hear much of it. This is absolutely what it was. Fabulous pieces of music you could imagine.

S5: And you're listening to El Toro by Mongo Santamaria. Next , we have a song by Haitian composer and saxophonist Rob Gillam. What can listeners expect from the track ? Balance. Yeah.

S2: It's actually an early Haitian piece of music that precedes what became later compound music.

UU: I don't know. Wednesday night , 54 left Sunday for ya. Ya.

S2: It is a form that is called the Congo. I don't know why they called it the Congo , but it includes clearly a lot of elements that come from Africa and sort of the link between Africa and Haiti , which is quite obvious of course is very striking in that piece.

S5: Ya , ya. I don't say. Do you shop by ? I say. And the song you're hearing is Valencia by Haitian musician Raul Guillaume. Next is a politically charged track by the noted Nigerian activist and band leader we mentioned earlier , Fela Kuti.

S2: The way in which the Nigerian government was trying to force people into doing the political will of the government. And Zombie is an indication of what he thought the Nigerian government wanted to make the people of Nigeria into.

S3: Me when I always thought of God as a hero to me , when I always.

S5: Go to God , I do too. When I watched the rise of Nollywood , the song is called Zombie by legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Kuti. Finally , in our exploration of the John Coltrane Black Music Archive , we have a track featuring the collection's namesake. From Tell us about this track , Just Friends by the Cecil Taylor Quintet.

S2: What is fascinating is that Cecil Taylor was when this album was recorded in 1958. He was on his way up as a real experimental musician. At the time , his music hadn't yet evolved the way it would later on , and at the same time , John Coltrane's music was on the way to an evolution to something entirely different from his hard bop environments. So Cecil Taylor and Coltrane came together. And I think what is most fascinating about hard driving jazz , which is this album , is that they inspired each other.

S5: And that was just Friends by the Cecil Taylor Quintet featuring John Coltrane. A longer playlist of the tracks and more selections from the John Coltrane Memorial Black Music Archive can be found online at KPBS dot org. I've been speaking with the collections curator from Dykstra and Braun. Thank you so much for joining us today.

S2: You're welcome.