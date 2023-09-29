Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

The mental health struggles of men

 September 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT
By Andrew Bracken Jade Hindmon
Ways To Subscribe
Men's mental health is important, yet often overlooked. The U.S. Surgeon General issued a warning earlier this year about a "epidemic of loneliness and isolation." Men may find it challenging to make and maintain friendships and are more likely to die from suicide than women.

Men's support groups have gained popularity recently as a way for men to connect with one another and as an outlet for challenging outdated beliefs of masculinity.

