Weekend arts preview: 'The Chronicles of Kalki,' Magos Herrera, pompoms, and more

Playwright Aditi Brennan Kapil's "The Chronicles of Kalki" follows the final avatar of the god Vishnu who has arrived to save humanity from forces of evil — as a teenage girl.

KPBS arts producer and editor Julia Dixon Evans speaks with actor Farah Dinga and director Desireé Clarke about the new play, and shares other arts and culture happenings in San Diego, from ballet and pompom pride flags to Latin jazz.

Guests:

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS/Arts producer and editor

Farah Dinga, actor in "Chronicles of Kalki"

Desireé Clarke, executive artistic director at Moxie Theatre, director of "Chronicles of Kalki"