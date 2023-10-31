What San Diego's high cost of living means for millennials and Gen Zers

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today we're talking about the challenges Gen Z and millennials face trying to build a life in San Diego. I'm Jade Hindman. Here's the conversations that keep you informed , inspired , and make you think. The generational divide over home ownership and money.

S2: We are entering a very different situation than our parents were , and we cannot be prescribing those old paradigms and belief systems to the situation we're dealing with today , because it's just completely different.

S1: Plus , the expensive cost of San Diego housing and advice on how to make it work. Then a couple of ways Halloween is being celebrated in SoCal. That's ahead on Midday Edition. Home sales in San Diego saw a big drop in September , according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. But before potential home buyers get too excited , home prices remained high , dropping only about a percent , and they're still up 5% for the year. So it's no secret San Diego has an affordability crisis. If we needed any more indication of that , the US News and World Report just named San Diego the most expensive place to live in the country. And now , with median house prices hovering near the $1 million mark , the prospect of homeownership for younger San Diegans can feel far out of reach. Take Beatrice Adams , for example. She's a 23 year old college student who can't even fathom buying a home in San Diego.

S3: Honestly , if the prices don't go down , I don't see myself buying a house anytime soon. I don't think I have a projection right now to like , buy. Like what age I'm going to buy a house because I just like , don't think about that at all. Because like I said , it's like really expensive.

S1: Add to that college debt and high rental prices. The list of challenges to building a life here for young adult millennials and Gen Zers is long , so let's talk about it. Belarus is a Gen Z and community engagement editor with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Also , Daryl Fairweather is a millennial and chief economist at Redfin. Welcome to you both.

S4: Thank you for having me.

S2: Thanks for having us.

S1: So glad you guys are both here for this conversation. So , Bill , I'll start with you. Last month , you published an opinion piece in the Union-Tribune inspired by a conversation you had with your parents. Tell us about that conversation and how it led to you writing about this generational divide in home ownership. Right.

S2: Right. So I this summer I turned 25 and I was having a conversation with my dad over my birthday breakfast and just kind of talking to him and asked him , you know , what were you doing when you were 25 ? My parents are pretty young. They had me when I believe they were around 23. And so I knew that his response to this question was going to really reveal just how different our lives were at this kind of pivotal point. But he said , well , we just bought our first house , and that was kind of crazy for me to think about. Just because I work in news , I think about the housing crisis a lot , and thinking about where I am in comparison to where they were at my age. It's just really strange to think about , and especially due to the fact that , you know , my parents didn't finish college. You know , neither of them come from money. So I'm in a position where I did go to college. I have this job at the newspaper coming out of college , and you would think that I would maybe be in a better position at this age to be able to jump into a big decision about thinking about buying a house. But for them , it was much easier. And granite , I will add that they grew up in Phoenix and that's that's where I grew up. And now we moved to San Diego as a family in 2015. So very different situations , but just kind of highlighting generationally how different of a place that we were in. And this wasn't very long ago , this was in the late 90s. So they were able to just kind of buy a house , though , and I don't know that I will ever be able to do that. And so just really brought things into perspective for me and for a lot of people. I think you read the piece right.

S1: In your article , you also wrote that conversations about the housing crisis are increasingly dominated by homeowners complaining about hypothetical apartments.

S2: And I know I don't want to make blanket statements because I know that not everybody feels this way. But I think that , you know , a lot of homeowners are really resistant to seeing their communities changing. And it is hard to think about our community changing. I love San Diego. I love the way that it is now in a lot of ways. And it's hard for me to think about , you know , seeing bigger buildings and more traffic potentially , and all of these things that we kind of associate with growth. But I think that there are ways to do that smartly and that kind of get at a lot of our societal problems. When we talk about homelessness and young people and the cost of living , you know , being able to build futures for ourselves. And so when I was talking about hypothetical apartments , I feel like there's this group of people who always complain about homelessness and complain about , you know , like having to live with seeing the effects of poverty around them. But they don't seem to be willing to have the conversations about , well , you know , are we going to build more housing ? Are we going to do things to kind of address some of these problems because they associate it with maybe reducing their property values or having other impacts on their lives that they don't want to live with. And I think that we need to be able to have a conversation across generations , across class , across race , about how we can kind of grow in a smart way to address our problems and , you know , have a little bit more compassion for each other and recognize that , you know , the problems that young people like myself are dealing with today. Like we are entering a very different situation than our parents were , and we cannot be prescribing those old paradigms and belief systems to the situation we're dealing with today , because it's just completely different.

S4: And that's even more true in San Diego. Since the pandemic , San Diego has been a top migration destination for people leaving Los Angeles or San Francisco. And those people are coming with money and they're willing to spend. So with the added population and the added money flowing in , it drives up the cost of housing and makes it even harder for first time homebuyers who may be long , long term residents of San Diego. You now need to earn over $160,000 just to afford a starter home in San Diego , so that entry point is becoming further and further out of reach for people who are in their 20s. Not many 20 year olds make more than $160,000.

S1: Yeah , and I want to dig into that issue of starter homes in a bit. But you recently wrote an article about the phenomenon of nepo homebuyers.

S4: And it turns out 38% of people under the age of 30 who bought a home in the last year did so with help from their parents. And that's a leg up that not everyone has access to. And going back in our country's history , it didn't used to be that everyone had equal access to owning a home. You're more likely to own a home if your parents owned a home , and if your grandparents owned a home. And those historical inequities can echo into today , especially when people are passing down their housing wealth or intergenerational wealth , it still continues to give a leg up to certain segments of society. Right.

S1: Right. And Darryl , this is something you experienced in your own family. I mean , tell us about your parents experience buying a home. Yes.

S4: So my mother is white and my father is black. And when they went to go buy their first home in Santa Barbara , they didn't have much success. They kept getting turned down. One home seller even delisted their home after my father viewed the home. So after they experienced that , my mom started touring homes on her own and then did successfully get an offer accepted , she just told the homeowner that my dad was busy working , so she had to submit the offer. They never met my dad , so it just goes to show that even in the 80s , when my parents were buying homes , even though the Fair Housing Act was in effect , it wasn't necessarily being enforced. And there are still ways that people can give preferential treatment to certain families that remind them of themselves. Right.

S1: Right. And it wasn't just our parents generation , it was our grandparents generation two. They also experienced that same type of discrimination , many of whom were veterans returning from World War Two and denied access to the GI Bill , which was huge in establishing home ownership at that time.

S4: And a lot of people , they get the benefits of home ownership and it passes on through generations. People will take a second mortgage on their home to pay for their kids college , or they may take money out of their home and then give that as a cash gift to their kids to pay for their next down payment. So when someone is able to buy a home many years ago , they're able to accumulate wealth , especially in California , where home values have gone up so much that added wealth can have impacts on generations and generations moving forward.

S1: And , you know , I think another important piece of this conversation is the role college plays here. You know , Bella , you wrote that neither of your parents finished college and you were among the first in your family to graduate from college. Despite that , though , your parents were able to buy a home in their 20s. While you say you feel far away from that goal of homeownership , how big of a role is college debt playing in this.

S2: Right ? I mean , I think it plays a huge role. The idea that , you know , because it's not that college college debt doesn't exist on its own. College is getting increasingly more expensive , as we understand. And there are so many people who get out of college and have this huge debt. But then that , coupled with the increasing cost of living , like , you know , if you have to own a car or pay rent and like , I think that all of those things kind of coupled together , put our generation behind. And when you think about like , you know , I'm in a position where , like , I'm in a pretty good position , I did graduate with debt , but I'm able to meet all of my basic needs. But when I'm like thinking about trying to save , like saving money , especially something for as big as like buying a house is extremely difficult. Like even my friends who've been able to do things like buy cars , you know , in their mid 20s. Like we're only able to do so because maybe they didn't have to pay rent because they were living with their parents or something like that. So I think it's more like the fact that that coupled with all of these other things that we're experiencing , is just making it really difficult to get ahead , kind of always just like fighting to keep up. And then there's the fact that the college degree just doesn't go as far as it used to. Now it's kind of the standard , you know , like graduating from college doesn't guarantee you a good job. It doesn't guarantee you being able to buy a house doesn't really guarantee you all these things were in the past. Maybe it was not like maybe it was a little bit easier in the past to access those things with just a college degree. But now I'm seeing more people feeling like they have to get masters to really be able to get ahead , and then you're just taking on more debt. And we haven't really found out a way to get around or resolve this issue about college affordability. So I think a lot of people my age are just feeling really jaded by the whole experience , like we were told , maybe if we went to college and we work hard , we'd be able to access all of these things. But that's just not the case for everybody.

S1: And so , Daryl , how big of a barrier is college debt for ? Millennials and Gen Zers who want to buy a home.

S4: What matters is your debt to income ratio. So how much those monthly payments are in your college debt relative to how much income you're earning ? Plenty of people will take on a mortgage , and they haven't paid off their college debt yet. But still , a lot of young people see it as this weight that's on them. They don't want to take on extra mortgage debt when they haven't even paid off their college debt , or when they feel like it's going to take them decades to pay off their college debt. They don't want to add another piece of debt to the pile. But I think when it comes to financial planning , it's good to take a step back and look at it holistically and look at your financial goals moving forward. College debt tends to have a lower interest rate , so it's better or it's preferred to things like credit card debt. So I hope that young people don't feel too discouraged by their college debt and feel like it means they can't afford a home. It's not usually the case , but I understand that it is like this extra expense where maybe you would have wanted a different home , or maybe you can't qualify for the home that you want , but there may still be homes that fit within your budget , even if you have that student debt.

S4: So that extra cost , it doesn't come out of nowhere. People have to make tough decisions about , you know , how they're going to be budgeting their incomes and still making sure they put enough money towards savings. So that increase in mortgage rates can can eliminate a lot of people from the housing market , because they just can't make the numbers work for the kind of home that they want. I think the good news is , at least at this moment , the rental market is pretty stable. We're not in a time or rents are going up every year like they were before the pandemic. So if you need to rent before you can afford to buy a home , that's a perfectly acceptable thing to do. It may feel like you're falling behind , but as long as you have a roof over your head and you're budgeting for the things that matter to you , including your savings , I think you're going to be fine.

S1: And you mentioned earlier that starter homes are also getting more unaffordable.

S4: They might have less square feet. They may be condos. They're that entry point that people take to get into the housing market , so they can start building equity and then buy their next home. That maybe fits the needs that they have at that point in their life , like a growing family. But it's really important that there are affordable entry points into the housing market , because without that entry point , people end up renting longer. They're not able to save for that home. If they couldn't afford the starter home , it's unlikely that they're going to be able to afford that dream home that they want. So it's important that to note that starter homes are getting more expensive , because it means that fewer and fewer people are going to be able to break into the housing market , and instead , we're going to have more people who have owned their homes longer and maybe even are buying their second home or their next investment property , as opposed to first time homebuyers getting into the market.

S2: It just does not feel feasible at all. Like it feels like entertaining a pipe dream.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. Today we are having a conversation about how the high cost of living is impacting adults pretty much under 42. That's millennials and Gen Zers. My guest today are Bella Ross from the San Diego Union Tribune and Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. So , Daryl , you say that another route for aspiring homeowners is to team up.

S4: These may be romantic partners. They may be friends , it might be a parent and a child. But because housing has gotten so expensive , it can often be advantageous to team up with somebody. That way you have more income that goes towards qualifying for that mortgage. And , you know , it's important to still have an agreement in place. If you're not married , you need to have strict terms about who owns the home and when you would sell or who pays rent to whom. But it can be a way for people to break into the housing market when otherwise they wouldn't be able to.

S1:

S2: I mean , I think one of the biggest issues that I see , especially among people my age in their mid 20s , is that , you know , the wages that people are being paid are not keeping up with the expenses that we're experiencing , the growth and expenses , like , I think that , you know , people from older generations or even myself , as I've seen wages increase over the years , can look at something like $18 an hour and be like , well , that's way more than I made. And that sounds like a lot. But even if you're working full time on $18 an hour , you can't really afford to live here in most scenarios. And if you can , you're more than likely having to live with large amounts of roommates , or maybe in situations that aren't as ideal for you. So I think that that's a huge part of this that we need to remember to talk about is that the housing issues are not happening in isolation. There are so many other factors to this that are making it difficult for young people to get ahead , or even just keep up.

S1:

S2: And I think that also that is just about the points that people are in their lives. You know , people are getting married later and thinking about homeownership later. And I think that there's a lot of social reasons for that as well as economic reasons. Um , and so I think for people like myself , I talk a lot about the fact that young people don't feel like they can buy homes. I'm not personally looking to buy a home now or anytime soon , but it makes me wonder how much of that has to do with the fact that it just does not feel feasible at all. Like it feels like entertaining a pipe dream. Um , and so I think that there is a little bit of an appetite for it , but I also think that people kind of have gotten so used to this idea that it feels so far away that they're just embracing different lifestyles. But it , you know , it's not necessarily feasible in the long term. At some point , if you want to build up wealth and not have to rent for the rest of your life and be able to take care of a family , um , and that'll come down the line for a lot of the people that I talked to. Like , you probably need to figure out how to buy a home. And I think that a lot of these innovations in buying are good , like talking about pairing up and things like that. But I don't think that they should be used to avoid talking about housing solutions that our city and really our nation really need.

S1:

S4: The reason that starter homes have gotten so expensive is because we aren't building enough starter homes , especially that missing middle type of housing like townhomes which take up less land , or condos which are stacked on top of each other. We need more of those dense housing solutions , because ultimately the problem is a lack of supply and a immense amount of demand making prices higher.

S1:

S2: People just want handouts. There's just like a different work ethic that's innate to this generation. That is the real root of our problems. And I don't think that that's true at all. I think that people want to work , people want to be able to afford things. But as I've said many times , the we're just playing in a completely different playing field than past generations. And I think we need to be able to understand that and have compassion. I think that every almost every time I have this conversation with somebody from one of the older generations or , you know , even just looking at the comments on the essay that I wrote about buying a house versus my relative experience being a young person , um , people are just always relying on these extremely personal anecdotes about how they worked so hard in order to buy their house , and now the next generation should have to do the same thing. And I don't disagree with that. We all want to be able to work , to be able to earn things , but. It's it's just not the same. Like if I , if I want to do that , I have to do that outside of California and think for some people that's fine. But we can't just expect all young people to move out of California or to live in tiny condos for the rest of their lives and completely reshape all of their ideals and values and aspirations around the fact that there is zero affordability. Um , like , you know , living in San Diego is important to me , and I want to figure out a way to make it work here. And we can't just expect young people to up and move because , you know , times have changed. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S2: Housing troubles and cost of living , and then also even thinking bigger , like thinking about climate change and all of these circumstances that can just feel so grim and just to be told that , you know , as a generation , we're all just lazy and we don't want to work , but in reality , we're being held to a completely different standard. And I think it leads to a lot of resentment and frustration from younger generations. It just like it feels like we inherited a situation that was created by generations past , and now they want to act like. You know that we are the ones who are lazy or don't want to work because we're dealing with a totally different situation than them. So I feel like it deals a lot of frustration , and I don't want to create some kind of generational war , like I do genuinely want to have these conversations and not make generalizations. But , you know , when you're dealing with these comments and things on such a regular basis , I think on a generation wide , it creates a sense of resentment.

S1:

S4: That's not true everywhere in the country. I think people who live in the Midwest are probably about equal to where their parents were in terms of affordability. But San Diego has become so popular , it used to be this much more wide open space , where land was much more affordable and therefore homes were more affordable. But land values have gone up considerably in the last couple of decades , and it is just one of the most expensive places to buy a home. Now it's even more expensive than Los Angeles starting this year , so it's become very desirable. I mean , San Diego has a lot to offer , so it's understandable , but any city that is attractive needs to plan for growth , and doing nothing doesn't mean that things stay the same. It means that things actually get worse , get worse for the people who live in it , live in that city , and have contributed to what it is. So I think we really do need to be more forward looking and plan for future generations , or else we're going to have the same situation for the next generation , where they also feel like nobody planned for them. And if anything , there was resistance to their existence at all.

S1:

S4: There are some people who want a single family home with a yard. That's their dream. And being able to afford that within the city limits of San Diego has gotten so much more expensive. So that's your dream. Focus on earning a lot of money , which I know is kind of trite to say , but if your dream is to work in a field that doesn't earn as much money and you still want to live in San Diego , I think for the time being , consider other housing options , more dense housing options so that you can still find something that meets your budget. But yeah , it's I think it's there really aren't any easy solutions here. I think you have to make a compromise in one area just because of how expensive housing has gotten. And even if we make all the correct policy changes moving forward , it could be decades before housing feels affordable in a place like San Diego.

S1:

S2: You know , I work for the newspaper , and I do what I do because I care about San Diego. But , you know , especially as somebody who isn't from San Diego , having spent most of my childhood in Phoenix and my family , who we all moved here together when I was late in high school , kind of all have the same experience. Like we all feel like we are really fighting to stay. Um , and so I think as my priority shift , it could end up being a situation where I have to leave. But I really do want to try to figure out a way to stay in San Diego. But it does feel very much contingent on the ever changing financial climate.

S1: It's something you're not alone in. I've been speaking with Belarus community engagement editor with the San Diego Union Tribune. Bela. Thank you.

S2: Thank you for having me.

S1: And also Redfin chief economist Darrell Fairweather. Darrell , thank you so much for joining us today.

S4: Thank you.

S5: Oh my gosh , there really are other idiots that like this stuff as much as I do. We've been around long enough that I think they kind of have a feel that this is their clubhouse.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. Welcome back. I'm Jade Hindman and you are listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. You know , for many , Halloween is just an evening of trick or treating. But in one LA County neighborhood , there's a two block stretch known as Horror Row. It draws people looking to keep things spine tingling year round from KCR. W Megan Jameson reports.

S6: Even before the Mystic Museum opens at 11 a.m. on a Saturday , there's a crowd of at least a dozen people waiting. Elizabeth Williams is one of them. She has Burgundy red hair and the Bride of Frankenstein tattooed on her forearm.

S7: I mean , I grew up reading Stephen King and Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the dark was on Nickelodeon. And so we kind of grew up , I think , in an era where it was fun to be scared.

S6: At Horror Rope , you can buy costumes , decorations , and horror themed cookbooks. Some of these places have been around for decades.

S8: Believe it or not , for a lot of people it is a lifestyle. It is. What they do is what they love and it's what they enjoy.

S6: That's Jaleel Gardner , the store manager at the Mystic Museum. He says these fans are no different than sports or music fanatics. His favorite horror movie is the campy 1983 slasher Sleepaway Camp. Well. Customers come to the Mystic Museum for books on witchcraft , 80s slasher film memorabilia and Victorian oddities. Think taxidermy and real human skeletons. There's also a display of dozens of vintage Ouija boards and a Zoltar fortune telling machine. Zoltar speaks and horror can be more than just frivolous fright. Psychologists know that some people feel happier after a scare. Others find horror , help them cope with real life anxieties. For example , researchers at a lab in Denmark who study the fun of fear found that horror fans were better able to cope with the stress of the Covid 19 pandemic. Plus , here's another reason horror deserves our attention.

S5: Horror is a is a great way to express what's going on in society.

S6: Del Howson isn't a sociologist , but he holds a lot of cred in the horror industry. He and his wife , Sue Hewison , opened Burbank's first horror shop , a bookstore called Dark Delicacies , and they can count big names like Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro amongst their fans.

S5: Here is all your receipts.

S6: Dawson is making a sale , as he has for almost 30 years. He has long white hair and is wearing a black t shirt with a goat skull and pentagram design. He points to monster movies from the late 50s to show what he means about horror and social anxiety. Anyway , that's the first time he got into the genre. Here he was at the movies as a kid , without his parents watching the 1958 supernatural horror film The Case of the Faceless Man.

S5: Hiding behind your hands but peeking through the. It was fun.

S6: Those monster films were using. The fear of the other American culture at the time was all about conformity , and if you didn't fit the norm , the message was clear , says Howson.

S5: You don't really fit in with us , so there's something wrong with you , and you don't know that you're being indoctrinated into that because it's just everyday life.

S6: Fast forward to his adulthood , and he also sees a connection between the HIV and Aids epidemic and the rise of vampire stories. And after nine over 11 and the news images of survivors of the collapse of the World Trade Center , zombie stories took off.

S5: And now we just had the plague. And you're seeing a lot of plague stories.

S6: When he started the store , he wasn't sure if enough people would be into it. He still remembers the first author signing where they drew a crowd and he thought to himself.

S5: Oh my gosh , there really are other idiots that like this stuff as much as I do. We've been around long enough that I think they kind of have a feel that this is their clubhouse.

S6: A clubhouse for the fun of fear.

S1: That was Kcrw , WS Megan Jimerson reporting from Burbank. And back here in San Diego , a group of local friends and volunteers have been putting on a backyard Halloween hunt for decades. In years past , the outside of a ranch style home has been transformed into Dracula's castle , the execution room of a prison , the site of an alien autopsy and subsequent abduction , a monastery devoted to Catholics , even the cantina from Star Wars. The mastermind behind this endeavor is Kpbs arts reporter Beth Accomando. Here she is , along with haunt scriptwriter Kevin Walsh , talking about what it takes to put on a successful Halloween hunt.

S9: This started a long time ago , when my ex-husband used to love to build tunnels out of two by fours and plastic tarp and duct tape , and that was the foundation of all our early haunts. And this was all fueled by the idea that we loved to scare kids and to have a kid run from your house screaming and preferably dropping their candy bag on the way is the true sign of a successful home haunt. One of my favorite stories is we had these two young teenage girls who came and said , is there any way that we could work at your haunt ? We live down the street and we were doing a demented Santa that year , so that meant we had two buckets , one for naughty , which had body parts , and one for nice , which had the chocolate bars if you were good. So we said , sure , if you want to help , you could be elves. And so they were the screeching elves who just terrified kids who were coming up. And I compliment them at one point and I said , wow , you're doing a really good job. And they said , oh , Miss Beth , we came here when we were like three years old and you scared the crap out of us. And we want we've just been waiting to come back and do it to someone else. So I know that I may have scarred some children , but I think , you know , I mean , the haunt is kind of like Scooby Doo when you were a kid. Like you knew it was safe. You knew that in the end somebody was going to get unmasked and , you know , but on the way there , you would be a little bit scared because you weren't sure what was happening. And I think everybody kind of knows that when you go to a haunt , you may get scared , but it's within certain parameters.

S10: Write the haunt. I write the script. I direct the artistic elements of it , I guess. Regarding the structure of the haunt. It's an interesting exercise because we know we have a particular space that we're working with , with particular dimensions , and it's always structured in a way that people have to enter and exit from the same spot. So within those parameters , we try to build a narrative. All right.

S11: Our negative contacts all clear about the spectrum.

S12: Very well doctor what are we looking at.

S13: Oh , wow. We've got four organs of indeterminate purpose , sir. This is like no biology I've ever seen.

S10:

S14: My God , it's another ship.

S10:

S15: They're already here.

S9: The idea is , is it has to be a punch line and a real hit so that you have no option but to run out is the idea. So like we had Cthulhu coming out of my pool with tentacles built out of , you know , pool noodles. And , you know , I had a friend who's a sound designer , who's worked on Spider-Man movies , who created the sound of the Earth cracking open. And then one of my son's friends was a DJ , and so he brought these massive speakers so you could feel like the earth rumble. It would crack open. We had tentacles that fell on people. And , you know , that was a moment when that suddenly comes out and then you have the haunt , people also screaming , saying , get out , get out. And then you usher them out.

S16: Well , that's gonna make some kids cry.

S9: Run. Screaming from the house. One of our simplest gags. All we had was we had a mad scientist and a monster on a chain. Monster was in the back of the room and the kids would come to the door. They would be a little hesitant , and the mad scientist would say , don't worry , the monster can't cross this line , and the kids would step right up , take the candy bar , and of course the monster would cross the line and run out. Simplest gag in the world and kids would scream like crazy. And part of that one was we broke a trust. We betrayed them. And they don't expect that they come to the door. They expect the adult who's there to be telling them the truth. And then when you don't , it's scary.

S17: Did you feel bad about that ? No.

S9: Like I said , I mean , I'm sure there's a few kids who's been who've been scarred , but , you know , I do get other feedback. We did a carnival at the school once , and this little kid came through and I was taking a break at the back of the haunt , and he came by because I knew him outside of that. And he was like , Miss Beth Macbeth. And he had this Power Ranger costume on the head , like a little apron in the front. And he lifted it up and he goes , Miss Beth , I peed my pants. I was so scared. And I said , oh , I'm sorry. And he says , it's okay. I went through again. And so like , yeah , he was scared. But obviously he was scared in such a way that it it entertained and made him happy. And he came through again.

S10: It is hard to describe because when you say , I'm going to help someone with a Halloween haunt , you get a whole spectrum of of thoughts to come into people's heads. They imagine a full house where people are going through a house. A lot of people do mazes , you know , with people who just jump out type of thing. And what we do here is just a little bit different. You know , we try to give them kind of a narrative , a story to bring them through. And yet it is very much just like this thing my friend does in her yard , you know , and it's not professional. Everybody's volunteering their time.

S9: So the wall reveals you.

S14: Get them off me. Oh , God. Stop it , get it ? Yeah. Yeah.

S10: Yeah. There's 300 people that line up outside , and we do it 30 times in a night. So I don't know how to describe that , really. It's sort of its own thing.

S9: You know , anybody who wants to perform or put on a show or make a movie , it's the audience reaction that you're doing it for. And so with a hand , it's a very immediate and clear cut reaction. A haunt that we do is probably like a five minute show. And if you succeed , people run from your house screaming. If you fail , they're just kind of lingering around in your back backyard , looking at you , wondering like.

S9: Thank you. That made it totally worthwhile.

S10: Yeah , we definitely try to bring the people into it. Immersive as part of the design delegation.

S14: Let's keep moving. Let's keep moving with this briefing. Let's get up there. Leave me my security buffer up there by the gurney. I don't want anybody to get any kind of funky alien.

S12: Virus on my watch.

S10: Part of it is because there are absolutely people for whom that in , in and of itself is a fear. And so making them uncomfortable helps all around you. You get a sense of it from year to year. You get a sense of it over the course of a night , you see different people who are performing in the haunt. You just sort of hone in like they know precisely the person to pay attention to. Who's going to be the most uncomfortable , to have attention paid to them , and then that just makes it more fun for that whole group. And so we try to design as much stuff like that in the story. I mean , there are things that you discover over the course , like when we did the Color Hunt , just part of this bit I did at the beginning of the greeter bit , I slapped the gate at one point to just make a emphasize a point , and three people jumped and I'm like , okay , well , I'm going to be slapping the gate every time now and then. In subsequent haunts , the greet had kind of a slapped the gate moment in it , because they'll always be someone who jumps at that. And then more people are coming. No , you can't go any further. It's not safe. Do you understand ? It's not safe.

S14: My friend Harley passed.

S10: Through these doors hours ago , and we've had people who just. They just. Nope. They just left right at that moment , so. Which is great. I think I count that as a win , even though they don't see the rest of the haunt. We've achieved our goal.

S9: I would consider myself antisocial and probably a misanthrope. So , you know , just engage. Chit chat is probably the most terrifying thing to me. You know , going into work and having a coworker say , how was your weekend ? Is probably the worst kind of interaction I can imagine.

S17: So you've got , oh , that's eyeballs. There's finger fingers and eyeballs.

S9: There's hands. More eyeballs and fingers , various.

S17: States of decay.

S9: Yes , there are also that.

S17: There's loose finger. Oh , that's a heart. That's oh.

S10: We're going to make jealous. I do this because I love horror. You know. That's a very good friend. We bond a lot over our shared love of movies and horror in particular. This is just a great group of people. And so , you know , there's also the frustrated performer in me from the years ago when I was , you know , would do improv comedy and stuff , and it's like , okay , so I get to do a little acting and scare people , and you just it's fun. I mean , it's such a rush and people appreciate it. They seem to have a good time.

S1: That's our show for today. Don't forget to watch Evening Edition tonight at five for in-depth reporting on San Diego issues. We'll be back tomorrow at noon. And if you ever miss a show , you can find the Midday Edition podcast on all platforms. I'm Jade Hindman. Thanks for listening.

