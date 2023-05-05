Give Now
KPBS Roundtable

Fletcher seat to be filled in special election

 May 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
A name plate for Nathan Fletcher at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chambers is pictured, April 11, 2023.

San Diego voters will head to the polls later this year to select a new county supervisor to replace Nathan Fletcher, who announced his resignation after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Then, San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project is running into unexpected challenges. And, a landslide in San Clemente has resulted in the latest disruption to rail service in the area.

Guests:

Priya Sridhar, NBC 7 political reporter

David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Tania Thorn, North County reporter, KPBS News

