Fletcher seat to be filled in special election

San Diego voters will head to the polls later this year to select a new county supervisor to replace Nathan Fletcher, who announced his resignation after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Then, San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project is running into unexpected challenges. And, a landslide in San Clemente has resulted in the latest disruption to rail service in the area.

Guests:

Priya Sridhar , NBC 7 political reporter

David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Tania Thorn, North County reporter, KPBS News