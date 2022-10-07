Roundtable: Unraveling San Diego's sky high gas prices
Gas prices have hit record highs in San Diego County. Californians pay more at the pump than any other state with some stations now priced above $7 for a gallon of regular gas. This week Rob Nikolewski, energy reporter at The San Diego Union-Tribune joins the show with Nicole Nixon, Capital Public Radio’s politics and government reporter and KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen.
