CSU faculty on strike

Customs and Border Protection officials this week, confirmed the death of a teenage boy in Jacumba along the U-S Mexico border.

According to reporting by our media partner 10 News, C-B-P officials said the 13-year-old boy showed up at the border Saturday morning with serious injuries.

Cal-Fire officials responded and performed CPR on the child, who died at the scene.

Robert Vivar works with asylum seekers waiting along the border, and says he knows what migrants are willing to risk for a better life in the U-S.

“Anybody that perishes trying to seek a better life is very sad, very emotional to us, that was somebody’s child, somebody’s grandchild.”

The cause of the boy's death, has not been released.

Monica Montgomery Steppe will be sworn into her new role as District 4 county supervisor today.

She will be the county’s first Black woman supervisor.

District 4 covers parts of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Spring Valley.

Montgomery Steppe will be filling the seat of former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who resigned in May after being accused of sexual assault.

The teams playing in this year’s Holiday Bowl have been announced.

The U-S-C Trojans will play against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park.

The two schools have never met on the football field, but the Trojans have played in three previous Holiday Bowl games.

Louisville has never played in the Bowl.

The game is on Wednesday, December 27th at 5 in the evening.

Tickets for the game are still available.

And range from around 50-dollars, to more than 300-dollars.

Faculty working with the C-S-U system are on strike, this week.

But as education reporter M.G. Perez tells us, they are picketing one campus at a time.

29 thousand members of the California Faculty Association..work for the CAL STATE system as professors, lecturers, counselors and librarians. They are demanding a 12-percent increase in pay…along with a full semester of paid parental leave …and a decrease in their student case load. A state mandated cooling off period ended Friday…The C-F-A is trying a new strategy of rolling picket lines one campus per day. They started at Cal Poly Pomona. Where Kate Ozment is an associate professor who is picketing for her students, too..“they need faculty who are not burned out…who can show up for them…they need faculty who can take them to a counselor when they’re struggling. They deserve help.” The picket lines move to San Francisco State Tuesday. So far there are no plans for strikes at San Diego State or Cal State San Marcos. MGP KPBS News.

Some of the concrete benches at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas are now back.

The city removed them more than two weeks ago, for what it says was routine maintenance.

As North County reporter Alexander Nguyen says, they’re now back with a new addition.

Over the weekend about half the benches at Swami’s Beach were back with a concrete block added in the middle that the city is calling an armrest.In a Facebook post, deputy mayor Joy Lyndes says it was added to encourage sitting. Encinitas re sident Robert Stine thinks it was for another reason. “I don't know how this helps sitting. I think it was done to discourage people from sleeping on the bench.” Residents have complained about the unsheltered population at Swami’s for years. “I never had a problem with them. But you don't kind of want to hang out that much when they're around.” The city says the rest of the benches will be returned once they have been power washed and the armrest installed. AN/KPBS.

The San Diego Air and Space Museum is home to airplanes of all sorts.

But now, it’s also where you’ll find a very special vehicle that never leaves the ground.

Reporter John Carroll tells us about the Avion car.

“Avion means airplane in France, in French.” Craig Henderson built the Avion Car back in the early eighties as a way to prove cars could achieve fuel economy of 100-miles per gallon. Its body was designed to be very aerodynamic. Under its sleek skin, it’s got a combination of car and airplane parts! “We use a lot of, actually Boeing surplus components in it, some composite aluminum, aircraft grade aluminum. And so it’s built kind of like a race car and an airplane.” Henderson actually surpassed the 100-miles per gallon goal on a trip that began at Dodger Stadium. “Drove down to the Tijuana border, turned around and went back up to the Canadian border, and we averaged 103.7 miles per gallon in 1986.” Some of the Avion Car’s design principles, like its completely flat undercarriage can be found in some cars of today, like Teslas. If you like futuristic looking cars, you can see the Avion Car at Balboa Park’s Air and Space Museum, where it’s now on long-term loan. JC, KPBS News.

Tonight (Tuesday), Digital Gym Cinema is hosting a single screening of the gorgeously restored 19-51 Mexican film noir “Victims of Sin.”

Film critic Beth Accomando says you should take advantage of this rare opportunity to see the film on the big screen.

Havana-born Ninõn Sevilla is less an actress and more a force of nature. In a series of Mexican films in the 1950s she captivated audiences with her blonde bombshell looks and sensual rumba dancing. Rumba music In Victims of Sin, she plays Violetta, a cabaret performer whose life takes a downward spiral when she takes in an abandoned baby. The film mixes an intoxicating cocktail of seductive film noir, lush melodrama, and Catholic redemption. The 4K restoration highlights the incandescent beauty of both Sevilla and the black and white cinematography. In contrast to a lot of American noir, this film does not have a femme fatale orchestrating the downfall of hapless men but rather gives us a fallen woman with a heart of gold. The melodrama sucks us in but the noir underpinnings add a less sentimental edge. The cabaret backdrop lets Sevilla and the musicians shine, and allows for some naughty songs that have now been translated and subtitled. Plus we get to see vibrant female characters who display surprising agency. Treat yourself to an early holiday gift and go see this film. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

