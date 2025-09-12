Fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk could be another in a trend of political violence

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, September 12TH >>>>

COULD THE SHOOTING OF CHARLIE KIRK COULD BE ANOTHER IN A TREND OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE?

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

########

THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT IT WILL END A GRANT PROGRAM FOR HISPANIC SERVING INSTITUTIONS AND SEVERAL SIMILAR PROGRAMS. …EQUATING TO A CUT OF ABOUT 350 MILLION DOLLARS

HISPANIC SERVING INSTITUTIONS ARE THOSE WITH A STUDENT BODY THAT IS AT LEAST 25 PERCENT LATINO.

IN CALIFORNIA THERE ARE 167 SUCH INSTITUTIONS.

THE LEADER OF THE C-S-U SYSTEM SAID THE CUTS WOULD CAUSE IRREPARABLE HARM

THE GRANT PROGRAM ALSO SERVES SCHOOLS ENROLLING HIGH NUMBERS OF ALASKA NATIVE AND NATIVE HAWAIIAN STUDENTS, BLACK STUDENTS AND ASIAN AMERICAN STUDENTS.

THE FUNDS WILL NOW BE REALLOCATED TO PROGRAMS THAT THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION DEFINES AS NOT INCLUDING QUOTE “DISCRIMINATORY RACIAL AND ETHIC QUOTAS”

########

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS EARLIER THIS WEEK APPROVED CHANGING THE FORMULA FOR ITS BUDGET RESERVES

THIS LED TO THE COUNTY’S RECOGNIZED EMERGENCY RESERVES JUMPING FROM ALMOST 700 MILLION TO OVER 1.3 BILLION

THE CHANGE ALSO DECREASED THE MINIMUM AMOUNT OF RESERVES THE COUNTY NEEDS TO HAVE ON HAND

THE RESERVES CAN ONLY BE USED DURING A RECESSION OR IN RESPONSE TO STATE OR FEDERAL CUTS TO CORE SERVICES.

TO USE THE RESERVES, IT MUST BE APPROVED BY THE BOARD AND BE NO MORE THAN 25 PERCENT OF THE RESERVES PER YEAR.

########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

AS THE FATAL SHOOTING OF CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST CHARLIE KIRK REVERBERATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY, REPORTER AMITA SHARMA JOINED DEBBIE CRUZ TO TALK ABOUT THE IMPACT OF HIS KILLING.

KIRK2WAY (AS) TRT 4:52 LAST WORDS "CRACK DOWN ON CIVIL RIGHTS" LIVE TAG

Charlie Kirk was known as a leader of conservative youth activism which included local chapters of his organization here in San Diego. He was a young man himself, only 31 years old.

Tell us more about who Charlie Kirk was and what we know about the assassination

He was a married father of two young children and a highly popular conservative activist and podcaster. He co-founded the right wing youth group Turning Point USA and helped organize the youth vote for President Trump last year. The president called Kirk a patriot who devoted his life to open debate. Kirk was on his American comeback tour of college campuses at Utah Valley University when he was assassinated.

People on social media and elsewhere have raced to point the finger at a political movement for the killing. Trump himself has blamed the “radical left.” At this point, we know little about the suspect’s motives.

What is the presence of his organization Turning Point USA around San Diego?

Both UC San Diego and San Diego State have chapters of Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Kirk actually spoke at San Diego State in March of last year… and then at UC San Diego in May of this year as part of his American comeback tour. He gave public talks at least two other times in the region in recent years.

What were the purpose of these events and what were they like?

Put clearly. Debate. And to gain followers in the process. Around 1,000 people attended the UCSD event in May, where Kirk sat in a tent which had the words “Prove me wrong.” emblazoned on the top. People there took the challenge and debated Kirk on topics like immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, religion.

You have extensively covered political threats locally—what are some examples?

First, the FBI has warned in recent years that violent extremism from within poses one of the most persistent threats against the United States. Elected officials in San Diego say threats against them have skyrocketed in recent years. Former Chula Vista Elementary School Board member Kate Bishop told me a few years back that when she was on the board, someone called for her to be gutted and hanged. And there has been violence. A suspected arson attack in 2022 scorched the home of then-San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, both Democrats.

What are some reasons for this escalation?

To quote Utah Governor Spencer Cox after Kirk’s death yesterday: “Our nation is broken.” We're more divided, more partisan. Our public discourse is more coarse. People have lost faith in institutions.

But I did ask that very question to UC San Diego political science professor Barbara Walter a few years ago. She said that the election of President Trump in 2016 is a big reason for the escalation. She said Trump was the first president who described violence as a legitimate tool. And she said that rhetoric tracks with a rise in other types of violent behavior and violent language. One of Trump’s first moves after being sworn in was to pardon 1,500 people who participated in the January 6th insurrection.

Walter is also a big advocate of regulating social media algorithms that are designed to favor the most incendiary material intended to trigger fear and anger and hate because that's what our brains are designed to focus on more heavily,

What do you see as the ramifications of a shooting like this?

Possibly more of what we’ve already seen…which is dark. In 2022, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco home, putting him in intensive care. There were two assassination attempts against Trump when he ran for re-election. A Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and her husband were killed in March. Her Democratic colleague and his wife were also shot. The home of Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was firebombed in April.

And there’s no evidence that the heated political rhetoric has been dampened by Kirk’s shooting. Some on the left cheered Kirk’s death.Some on the right called for vengeance.

In the past, Kirk himself said school shootings are the price we pay for Second Amendment gun rights. He also called for a quote “patriot” to bail out Paul Pelosi's attacker.

And then Wednesday when he was shot, he was in the process of answering a question on trans shootings.

And the massive question hanging over all of this is whether President Trump, who has already deployed troops to American cities, might use the shooting to crack down on civil rights

TAG: THAT WAS AMITA SHARMA SPEAKING WITH DEBBIE CRUZ.

##########

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF RISING COVID CASES IN THE COUNTY, NUMBERS ARE STARTING TO DWINDLE. THE RECENT SURGE HAS PROMPTED PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED. BUT HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS SAN DIEGANS TRYING TO GET A COVID VACCINE NOW ARE RUNNING INTO OBSTACLES.

VAXFOLO1 trt: :56 soq

The Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next week. The group, known as ACIP, helps set vaccine recommendations nationwide

“Until the ACIP recommendations are in place, and we have not yet had that ACIP meeting, the San Diego County is unable… they are unable to get vaccines through our clinic.”

Jacinda Abdul-Mutikabir (MOO TAH KAH BEER) is a pharmacist who runs vaccine clinics in underserved areas.

She says there’s been more interest in the covid vaccine lately.

“With us having, you know, a lot of seniors, that's really the question of, can I get this vaccine and not have to pay for it?”

The out-of-pocket cost is nearly $225. For now, she says ask your doctor for a prescription, confirm coverage, or get other seasonal shots like flu and RSV.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News

##########

M-T-S IS FACING A MASSIVE DEFICIT IN THE COMING YEARS. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE AGENCY'S BOARD YESTERDAY (THURSDAY) DELAYED A DECISION ON WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT.

__________________________________________

MTSFARES 1 (ab) 0:46 soq

Ridership on MTS' bus and trolley lines has been growing steadily in recent years, but fare revenues and government subsidies haven't kept pace with rising costs. The agency is on track to run out of reserves roughly three years from now. MTS staff proposed a strategy Thursday that included an unspecified fare increase, which San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera swiftly shot down.

“We know very clearly that nearly 75% of MTS riders are considered low income. This is not the time to ask them to pay more until every alternative option has been explored.”

Board members ultimately couldn't agree on a budget strategy. So they kicked the conversation back to a committee for further discussion. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

##########

CHULA VISTA IS CONSIDERING BUILDING A NEW PARK ON THE CITY’S WEST SIDE.

AS KORI SUZUKI REPORTS, IT WOULD BE THE FIRST IN ALMOST 20 YEARS.

CVPARK 1 1:08 SOQ

The lot is at the corner of Oxford and Fourth in Southwest Chula Vista. Four years ago, it was an aging fire station slated for demolition. Now, it’s empty except for an agave and a tilting eucalyptus tree.

“You could have a shade structure, some picnic tables”

Frank Carson is the director of Chula Vista’s parks and rec department. He envisions a vibrant half-acre park with more trees, a playground and a fenced-off section for people to take their dogs off-leash.

“There's a a large amount of multi-family housing units here without yard space and this would be a much needed um outdoor space for them and their dogs to congregate”

Carson says this could be the city’s first park here since 2006. West Chula Vista has less than a third of the park space per person than the newer, wealthier East side. Westside neighborhoods are also more likely to be poorer and industrial, and more people identify as Latino.

Residents are excited about the possibility. Oscar Rodriguez lives just a couple blocks away from the lot.

“It would be nice to relax, you know? Something like that getaway instead of going a block to another park or possibly long distance walking, you know?”

City officials are still in the process of getting feedback on the plan. They’re planning to hold another neighborhood meeting next month.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

THAT STORY CAME FROM THE INEWSOURCE DOCUMENTERS PROGRAM. GO TO SAN DIEGO DOCUMENTERS DOT ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION.

##########

EVERY FRIDAY ON SDNN, WE’RE GOING TO START BRINGING YOU SOME WEEKEND EVENTS TO CHECK OUT.

FIRST UP, IS THE SAN DIEGO BAYFAIR.

IT’S A WEEKEND OF POWERBOATS RACING THROUGH THE WATERS OF MISSION BAY, LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD, A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT AND FOR THE CAR LOVERS, THERE’S A SHOW FEATURING LOWRIDERS AND CLASSIC CARS

IT STARTS TONIGHT AND RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY.

THEN, OPENING DAY IS THIS SATURDAY FOR THE CARLSBAD PUMPKIN PATCH!

IT’S AT 12 HUNDRED LAUREL TREE LANE IN CARLSBAD AND WILL FEATURE A PUMPKIN PATCH WITH INFLATABLES, GAMES AND HAYRIDES

LAST BUT NOT LEAST IS FIESTA DE LIBROS HAPPENING SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE CENTRO CULTURAL DE LA RAZA IN BALBOA PARK !

IT’S A FREE LITERARY FESTIVAL GOING FROM 11 AM UNTIL 7 PM WHERE FAMILIES ARE INVITED TO ENJOY CHILDREN’S BOOK PRESENTATIONS, PANELS, STORYTELLING SESSIONS AND BOOK-THEMED WORKSHOPS.

SOUNDS LIKE A BOOKWORM’S DREAM! ENJOY!

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today! Quinn Owen and Brooke Ruth edited the podcast this week. It’shosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.