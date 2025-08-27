Send us your questions about our democracy, local government or housing

A lot has changed since the last International Day of Democracy.

The day is meant to be a chance to review the state of democracy in the world and “reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties, and the rule of law; ensuring accountable institutions; and protecting and promoting human rights,” according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

But many fear democracy is eroding. Research shows that Americans’ trust in government and each other is on the decline. There is less hope, less civil dialogue, and less faith in local and federal government.

To explore those changes, we’re hosting a live Q&A as part of our Public Matters initiative.

It’s been one year since we launched Public Matters, and in that time we’ve covered a range of issues, including how the Trump administration has impacted San Diego, where new housing is being built and what is happening at government meetings across the region.

We’ve brought together a panel of journalists from KPBS, inewsource, and Voice of San Diego to dive deeper into the issues that matter most to our community:

We want to hear from you about your questions on democracy, housing, civic engagement and local government. Submit them in the form below.

Then, join our livestream Wednesday, Sept. 24 at noon on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.