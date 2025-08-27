Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Send us your questions about our democracy, local government or housing

KPBS | By David Jones
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.

A lot has changed since the last International Day of Democracy.

The day is meant to be a chance to review the state of democracy in the world and “reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties, and the rule of law; ensuring accountable institutions; and protecting and promoting human rights,” according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

But many fear democracy is eroding. Research shows that Americans’ trust in government and each other is on the decline. There is less hope, less civil dialogue, and less faith in local and federal government.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

To explore those changes, we’re hosting a live Q&A as part of our Public Matters initiative.

It’s been one year since we launched Public Matters, and in that time we’ve covered a range of issues, including how the Trump administration has impacted San Diego, where new housing is being built and what is happening at government meetings across the region.

We’ve brought together a panel of journalists from KPBS, inewsource, and Voice of San Diego to dive deeper into the issues that matter most to our community:

We want to hear from you about your questions on democracy, housing, civic engagement and local government. Submit them in the form below.

Then, join our livestream Wednesday, Sept. 24 at noon on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

_

Tags

Politics Public Matters

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News