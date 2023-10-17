Medicare decisions for Scripps Health patients

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, October 17th.

>>>>

Scripps Health patients with medicare have to make some changes. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

A settlement filed yesterday in a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s separation of parents and their children at the border, bars the government from similar separations for eight years.

It also provides benefits like the ability for parents to come to America and work.

The settlement is between the Biden administration and A-C-L-U, which has been representing families separated from their children.

The deal still has to be approved by a judge.

########

Some good news if you still haven't filed your taxes.

The original extended deadline was yesterday, but the I-R-S postponed it again.

You now have until November 16th to file your tax returns and pay any remaining federal income taxes owed for last year.

The deadline was extended for those living in counties impacted by this year’s storms, including here in San Diego.

Most California counties qualify for the extension.

########

San Diego Wave F-C closed out their second regular season by clinching the National Women’s Soccer League shield on Sunday, after a win against Racing Louisville.

The shield is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record.

It’s the first regular season title for San Diego.

Amanda Farr is a member of the Sirens soccer supporter group.

“The Wave did so much during their first year and were such an explosive expansion team in the NWSL, and so to see them just continue that into their second year and be able to build on the success and the foundation in their first year… it’s so exciting.”

The Wave is entering the play-offs as the number one overall seed.

Their semifinal match is on November 5th at Snapdragon Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a-m today.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

Open enrollment for Medicare just started, and more than 30-thousand Scripps clients in the county, who have medicare advantage plans are now facing a difficult choice.

Here’s more from reporter John Carroll.

As of january first, scripps health will no longer accept so-called medicare advantage programs. these are run by private insurance companies, licensed by medicare to provide coverage. scripps patients will have to decide whether they want to keep their advantage plan – or their doctors. scripps president and ceo chris van gorder says while many of the insurance companies are raking in big profits, scripps is losing tens of millions of dollars. he says health care providers like scripps are limited in what advice they can give their clients, but he does have one suggestion. “you need to call your insurance brokers or you need to call your insurance company to make any adjustments that you want to make.” medicare advantage customers have until december 7th to make their choices… that’s when open enrollment closes. jc, kpbs news.

##########

It’s Undocumented Student Action week on community college campuses across the state.

Education reporter M.G. Perez tells us more about what’s happening.

There are an estimated 1-hundred thousand undocumented students enrolled in California's public and independent colleges and universities. The San Diego Community College District joins other districts around the state in taking action this week to provide resources and information to immigrant students. Victor Gonzalez is counselor of the district’s immigration support program…with personal experience of his own legal status struggle. “I still have those fears even though I’m protected…I have a work permit…but society still sees me as an undocumented student.” With that work permit…Gonzalez was able to earn a bachelor's degree in social work and then a masters degree in counseling from San Diego State. One of many success stories recognized during this week of action. MGP KPBS News.

##########

The California Coastal Commission has approved the repair permit for the sea wall protecting homes along a stretch of Oceanside‘s beaches.

But the permit comes with conditions.

North County reporter Alexander Nguyen explains.

The coastal commission approved the building of the seawall more than 40 years ago. since then, owners have added staircases, concrete landings and firepits on top of the seawall. none of those were permitted. mitch silverstein is the san diego manager of the surfrider foundation. he says when the city approved the permit for the wall repairs last year … surfrider had some concerns. “the public is gonna get a bad deal, and that we may actually lose beach access, and the situation of of our roading beaches and oceans side will become even worse because of this.” surfrider along with another environmental group filed an appeal with the california coastal commission over concerns about public access and the unpermitted developments. at last week's commission meeting, commissioners sided with the environmental groups. gone are the stairs and other unapproved improvements owners have made throughout the years. an/kpbs.

##########

And… the city of Oceanside is holding a design competition to find ways to place and retain sand on its disappearing beaches.

The designs are coming from international firms, and North County reporter Tania Thorne says the public is invited to learn more and meet the designers tonight (Tuesday night).

The 3 design teams will present refined concepts and get community feedback at the second public workshop of Oceanside’s re-beach project. Some of their ideas include extending beaches further inland, building pipelines that move sand from one area to the next, sand speed bumps, and peninsulas that double as public access areas. Jayme Timberlake, Oceanside’s coastal administrator says the project is getting worldwide attention. The efforts being made in Oceanside are innovative, and its inclusive of the community but also the coastal commission early on. This workshop will be held at Oceanside’s Museum of Art from 4 to 7pm. TT KPBS News.

##########

Coming up.... We hear from the San Diegan who was awarded “Most Influential Filipina in the World.” We’ll have that and more, just after the break.

#########

The Filipina Women’s Network honors women of Philippine ancestry who are breaking glass ceilings in their respective fields, with the “Most Influential Filipina in the World” award.

This year, that recognition goes to Rohanee, a San Diego Superior Court judge.

She is the second Filipina American to sit on the bench.

She’s also a graduate of U-S-D’s law school.

Zapantah will be honored at a ceremony later this month, Filipino American History Month.

She joined my colleague Jade Hindmon to talk more about her journey and what this recognition means to her.

What does it mean to you personally to be recognized as one of the most influential Filipino women in the world?

How did you react when you first found out?

All of your work led you to this moment. So what does your work as superior court judge entail?

You mentioned your goal is to help young people develop a sense of self. Why is that important to you?

So you spent 13 years working as a public defender. You’ve also been a trial attorney. So what sparked your interest in law?

As we mentioned, it’s Filipino American History Month, what does that mean to you?

So what’s next for you? I mean you’ve done so much and accomplished so much.

TAG: That was San Diego Superior Court judge, Rohanee Zapantah, speaking with KPBS Midday Edition host, Jade Hindmon.

########

Día de Muertos is a Mexican tradition that celebrates death, life and memories of the departed.

This year, KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda [oh-FREHN-dah] or altar, where you can celebrate a loved one who has passed away.

You can share photos and memories at KPBS dot org slash day of the dead.

Or you can call ‪6-1-9-4-5-2-0-2-2-8‬ and leave a message.

Make sure to include your loved one’s name, their relationship to you, your name, and where you are from.

We are accepting submissions through Sunday.

########

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Join us again tomorrow for the day’s top stories, plus, we hear from the artist and musician who created a musical bridge on a freeway overpass in Golden Hill. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Tuesday.

