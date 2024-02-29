No funding for migrant services plan

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, February 29th.

A new long-term plan to address migrant services was approved this week. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

Less than two weeks after resigning from the Chula Vista City Council, Andrea Cardenas has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Cardenas and her brother, political consultant Jesus Cardenas, had both originally pleaded not guilty to a slew of felony charges related to federal and state pandemic emergency funds.

But now, Cardenas and her brother have changed their pleas.

Yesterday (Wednesday), both of them pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft against the federal Small Business Association and the California Employment Development Department.

A judge is scheduled to decide Cardenas’ sentence, later this year.

There’s some more tax relief coming for flood victims in the county.

The board of supervisors earlier this week unanimously approved a program that allows eligible property owners in flood-affected areas to apply to postpone their property tax payments.

It would apply to homes that have 10-thousand-dollars or more worth of damage, and to businesses where at least 20-percent of the value of the property is damaged.

The program would extend the April tax deadline to 30 days after a permit is finalized on the reconstruction.

You can file to postpone your payments through the county’s assessor’s office.

The county Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously on a plan to spend the remaining 102-million-dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The funds were meant to help the country recover from the COVID pandemic and its economic and social impacts.

More than 35-million-dollars will go towards fulfilling a state conservatorship requirement, hiring more behavioral health workers and providing affordable housing.

While 15-million-dollars will go to the Regional Homeless Assistance program.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

The county board of supervisors this week, approved a long-term plan to address migrant services.

But reporter Gustavo Solis says there is no funding, to put that plan into action.

Just days after San Diego County closed its temporary Migrant Welcome Center, supervisors were discussing what to do next. They believe the best long-term plan would be a “migrant transfer site and shelter” … a permanent place where asylum seekers can stay for a few days while finalizing their travel plans. But as of now, county leaders don’t know where they’d get the money for such a place. Still, County Supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer says having a plan will help. “I think it’s important we put forward a plan and a cost analysis that says hey this is what we need.” But she acknowledged federal funding is not an option. At least not now… “I personally don’t have a lot of hope given what’s happening in congress that our request is going to be heeded. But I think it’s incumbent upon us to have done the work and done our due diligence and put forward a plan.” Gustavo Solis, KPBS News.

Vista is working on a cannabis equity policy.

Reporter Alexander Nguyen says it comes after the city council reviewed recommendations this week.

Two years ago … the city of vista commissioned a cannabis equity assessment to see how cannabis-related industries could be managed equitably. especially for communities harmed by the war on drugs. there are currently 11 dispensaries in vista … but the city isn’t looking to open more. rather, the report is preparation for when the city considers other types of cannabis businesses … such as lounges and cultivation farms. looking at city data from 20-14 to 20-23 … the report found that black people were disproportionately arrested for cannabis-related crimes compared to their white counterparts. “nearly 2 times their representation” kyle tankard is the cannabis policy expert at s-c-i consulting group… which conducted the study. he said going back to 1991 … in san diego county … black people were more than 5 times as likely a s whites to be arrested for pot … latinos were nearly 3 times as likely. kyle tankard sci consulting group “so really, what that shows us is this disproportionate arrest rates for these demographic and ethnic groups.” among the recommendations … tankard says the city should provide financial support … from fee waivers to business grants.

There is healing happening right now at one High Tech High campus in Clairemont Mesa.

But the medicine is poetry in motion.

Education reporter M.G. Perez brings us the story of a new curriculum promoting positive mental health for students.

Something kind…weird…and wild is about to happen in this classroom at High Tech High Mesa…and these ninth grade students are filled with curiosity…caution…and uncertainty… “...to discover who I am and where I want to be…and face these demons running me.” Meet Kind Weird Wild…that’s his name. He describes himself as a visionary artist who uses his creativity for self-awareness and emotional regulation. He does art and music…but it’s the power of his poetry he will use today. “...all you gotta do to see into your mind and climb one step at a time…and find that you choose to be happy…your life is crappy…well you can shape a new life but you better make it snappy…ahhhhh!” “...it’s never been something that’s stood out to me…as like an artform.” 15 year old freshman Vincent Silvestro was skeptical. It’s a hard turn from his love of physics to poetry…but he’s open to let his head connect to his heart… Vincent Silvestro 9th Grade HTH Mesa Student “everyone has had kind of bad thoughts and self-destructive ideas in their mind and it’s really awesome to see it expressed in what looks like a positive way.” This is the first in a weekly class of poetry healing curriculum. Kind Weird Wild is the invited headliner of Poets Underground…a nonprofit arts community born online during the COVID shutdown..and now expanded to weekly open mic nights and a small poetry publishing company. It is owned and operated by a married couple… Sunny Rey …Sunny Rey Poets Underground Founder “Poet’s Underground’s mission is to create and foster healthy, inclusive communities through the arts.” …and her husband Anthony Azzarito…Anthony Azzarito Poets Underground Editor-In-Chief “when I was in high school, I didn’t have anybody to tell me this is how you do this with emotions…A …B…and C.” Both are published poets, former single parents …and survivors. Sunny grew up unhoused and in foster care…Anthony was an angry young boy …looking for love and acceptance. They found each other and blended their families with five children combined. Now they’re sharing their stories, talent…and healing with students. Sunny creates this way… “can I take a few breaths as I’m writing this…because even the way poetry is written..it’s written within your blueprint…the way that you breath breaks up lines so you’re able to breathe through the moment.” Anthony brings a slow light to the darkness… “Keeping everybody in the silence and pretend that everything is fine is not going to be the way how we heal…so we bring it up in these fun interactive ways.” The poetry healing class is created in partnership with lesson plans from teachers as they address their students' mental health. High Tech High Mesa is the first. Poets Underground is raising donations to take it to more schools…because the experiment is working. According to 14 year old Lily Maleknejad…Lily Maleknejad 9th Grade HTH Mesa Student “I loved it. I really liked it and it shocked me because…because I feel like this was true poetry…it was definitely expressive.” Freshman Danie Valentine says the class has already inspired her own writing.. Danie Valentine 9th Grade HTH Mesa Student “when you’re writing things that have such burden or have such a heaviness…it’s kind of a lie to end it in a happy outcome…when that’s not where you’re at ..at the moment.” Turns out ….kind…weird…and wild …works..“you want to know who you are? Write something down and read it back….I have a philosophy…don’t think…create this comes from the heart.” MGP …KPBS News.

The Academy Awards are on March 10th.

This weekend, Digital Gym Cinema is showing two of the nominees in the Best International Feature Film Oscar category.

Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reviews one of those films, “The Teachers’ Lounge.”

"The Teachers' Lounge" is a kindred soul to another Oscar nominee this year, "Anatomy of a Fall." The stories are vastly different but both films craft unexpectedly riveting stories from very simple, real world foundations. Carla is a young teacher who seems to have a good rapport with her students. Morning welcome So when one of them is suspected of theft, she tries to clear him. Fueled by idealistic fervor, she challenges the racial stereotypes she feels are in play. But things are not so simple. Her good intentions quickly go awry, stirring the ire of both her students and their parents. Parent yelling Carla is presented as a complex, flawed, naïve, and brave person that we can’t always figure out. The film suggests that it can be difficult to navigate through our modern world even when driven by good intentions. The Teachers’ Lounge creates a stress-filled narrative and builds tension in ways that feel like the beats of a horror film. It’s grueling but rewarding. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.


