Number of asylum seekers coming to San Diego drops

Good Morning, I'm Debbie Cruz….it's Tuesday, August 6th.

The number of asylum seekers coming into the county is down. More on why that is, next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

The summer heat is not going away.

There’s a Heat Advisory in effect until 11 tonight (Tuesday) in the inland and mountain areas, where temperatures can reach up to 105 degrees.

In the deserts, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until tonight too.

In the desert areas, temps can reach up to 116.

It’ll be cool at the coast, with temps in the high 70s.

Don’t forget, there are plenty of Cool Zones open throughout the county.

You can find a list of locations on the county’s website, or by calling 2-1-1.

The American Red Cross is in need of more blood donations because of an emergency blood shortage caused in part by the hot weather.

Since the start of last month, the Red Cross national blood supply has dropped over 25-percent.

Officials say the heat affected almost 100 blood drives in nearly every state where donations are collected.

Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to donate.

Blood drives will be held through August at various locations in the county, including in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, La Jolla, La Mesa, Poway, Santee, and Vista.

Donors who give blood, platelets or plasma this month will receive a 20-dollar Amazon gift card by email.

Visit Red-Cross-Blood-dot-org-slash-Help for more information.

Carlsbad could be the first city in the county to ban smoking and vaping in multi-unit homes.

The city council voted to move the ordinance forward in hopes of curbing second hand smoke.

Jennifer Gill with Vista Community Clinic spoke in support of the ordinance.

“According to the us surgeon general. there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, and it can cause immediate harm even in brief exposures including coughing, headaches, eye nasal irritation and sore throat in the short term.”

While most cities in the county have banned smoking in public places, Carlsbad would be the first city to adopt a ban on indoor private property.

The ordinance will return to council for a final approval later this year.

If approved, the ban will take effect January first.



It's been two months since President Joe Biden signed an executive action limiting asylum along the southern border.

Since then, migrant apprehensions have dropped dramatically.

Border reporter Gustavo Solis has the story here in San Diego.

In April, Border Patrol agents here apprehended more than 10,000 migrants in a single week. And that was the norm throughout the spring thousands of people were released into the streets of San Diego. But the number has been cut in half since early June when President Joe Biden signed the executive action. It effectively prohibits asylum for people who cross the border illegally. Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is apprehending less than 4,000 migrants a week. San Diego Democratic Congressman Mark Levin took a victory lap on social media.“You know, perhaps the best news is that for the last three weeks we’ve seen virtually no street releases in the San Diego sector.” Advocates tell KPBS that other factors also contribute to lower numbers. “I think Mexico is continuing to crack down on migration not only at the airports but also Mexico’s southern states such as Chiapas and Tabasco and other areas as well.” Pedro Rios is an activist with American Friends Service Committee. He says just because apprehensions are down – it doesn’t necessarily mean there are fewer migrants struggling south of the border. That’s because the executive actions do not address root causes of migration like violence, poverty and climate change. Gustavo Solis, KPBS News.

When Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 43 last year, he gave counties two years to implement the updated conservatorship laws… which are aimed at tackling addiction and mental health issues in the homeless population.

Health reporter Heidi De Marco says the county is actively preparing to begin its rollout.

Before SB 43, conservatorships were for those unable to meet their own basic needs like food, shelter, or clothing. The 2023 bill broadens this to include those unable to ensure their safety or medical care. It extends conservatorships to include substance use disorders as well as mental health issues. Dr. Luke Bergmann heads the San Diego County's Behavioral Health Services department. And these are 5150 holds, so we anticipate, maybe, as many as thousands of additional holds being applied to people every year. Bergman says the county is working to increase facilities for handling all those holds. And so far over 100 peace officers have been trained on the new criteria. We've gotta help them understand how to be responsive to some pretty complicated statutory language in real time. And, of course, under what will inevitably be somewhat messy real life circumstances. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

Leaders from around the county gathered in Solana Beach yesterday (Monday) to put a laser focus on one problem: homelessness.

North County reporter Tania Thorne says one of the big topics was how so many cities can work together to solve it.

San Diego county mayors all the way from Oceanside to Chula Vista gathered to discuss a region wide issue- homelessness. The event brought together 18 city mayors to discuss what their cities are doing to combat the issue. Here’s Oceanside Deputy mayor Ryan Keim Just when you when you get down face to face and you talk to someone from La mesa or Imperial Beach or National City up in Oceanside, you know, we can be on the opposite side of the county. We have similar problems and we all need to know how we can help each other and how we can be more cohesive. With the state and supreme court giving cities more power to expand encampment bans and soon conservatorships- the urgency for resources and cities to work together grows. More San Diego cities are expected to take up homeless encampment bans in the next weeks to come and continue stretching already thin resources. TT KPBS News.

Accusations of sexual assault against the former chair of the San Diego County democratic party have been withdrawn.

Metro reporter Andrew Bowen says the accuser has recanted.

AB: Two years ago, Oscar Rendon publicly accused his ex-boyfriend, Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, of having sex with him while he was too drunk to consent. Rodriguez-Kennedy maintained his innocence but resigned from his position as chair of the county's Democratic Party. Last week, Rendon and Rodriguez-Kennedy issued a joint statement saying they had reconciled and calling the encounter a misunderstanding. Rodriguez-Kennedy still works in politics, serving as a constituent services representative for Congressman Scott Peters. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

The San Diego Humane Society is seeking donations as demand for its Community Pet Food Pantry rises.

Reporter Katie Anastas says they want to help keep pets in their homes as shelters remain full.

Pet owners can stop by the San Diego Humane Society’s pantries to get a bag of dog or cat food. Jesus Altamirano has been going for two years. They help a lot. They help with the treats, sometimes they help with the wet food, too. The pet pantries serve about 300 people each day. Staff say demand is rising and donations are falling. Keeping the pantries going is especially important as San Diego’s animal shelters remain full, says Humane Society president and CEO Gary Weitzman. We spend so much of our time bringing pets into new people's homes. We want those pets, once they get there, to be able to stay there forever. The Humane Society’s pet pantries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Donations can be brought to the pantries or purchased through the humane society’s Amazon wishlist. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

Looking for an affordable bicycle? Help fixing a flat tire? Or perhaps just a safe space to meet your neighbors?

A bike collective in City Heights uses the love of cycling to build community.

Reporter Gustavo Solis gives us this special look at Bikes Del Pueblo’s volunteers.

“You see how this distance is much bigger though? I think that’s usually what that means is that the pads are worn out.” “My name is Curtis and I am one of I guess regular volunteers here at Bikes Del Pueblo.” “Been probably volunteering with Bikes Del Pueblo for six or seven years now?” “We’re just trying to put tools in the hands of people with their bikes and help them kind of do it themselves as much as they are willing to.” Spring goes in this side? Um, I think you want to put it in the other side first? “Umm, let’s see. I think we’ll just take the break off here with these two bolts. You a wrench on you already? Cool.” that’s working all right. Cool plus changing gears on bike “Flat tires are of course super common. It’s probably like the number one common thing that has the bike sitting in the garage for a year or two. It’s a flat tire. And it’s just getting to a bike shop I think can be really difficult for people.” “They know that we can fix it, we can help them. So if they can’t afford to go to a bike shop they know that we’re here on Sundays.” “This place is awesome in the sense that I’m willing to give up most of my Sunday to come out and help the community and the fellow volunteers here to be their support.” “My name is Cynthia Tecson.” “We want to help people become self-sufficient cyclists for one. Also, bike shops can be a little expensive or intimidating to walk in you know? I’ve been in several bike shops where I’ve felt unwelcome.” “Sometimes people don’t feel good. And they just want to come to a safe, welcoming environment and that’s the whole purpose of this coop.” “You spend a few Sundays here and you get to meet a lot of the people in the neighborhood that use their bikes, rely on their bikes. And I’m seeing a lot of new volunteers too.” “You just want to donate it? This thing is fantastic. Isn’t it? It’s been through four families in Normal Heights.” “I love seeing kids getting on bikes. That’s super important. Because if you don’t do that as a kid, it can be really hard to learn how to do that later on in life. Or as the years go one and one it gets more scary.” “At least they have something to do all day while dads at work. Go ride around and learn the neighborhood, learn their way around.” Other Options Cynthia: “Sometimes people don’t feel good. And they just want to come to a safe, welcoming environment and that’s the whole purpose of this co-op.”Curtis: “Flat tires are of course super common. It’s probably like the number one common thing that has the bike sitting in the garage for a year or two. It’s a flat tire. And it’s just getting to a bike shop I think can be really difficult for people.”

TAG: That story was produced by Gustavo Solis.

This is one story in a series about different ways to volunteer in San Diego.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.


