Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, October 23rd.>>>>

Officials get an aerial view of the Tijuana River and its complex issues.More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….######

ENCINITAS FIREFIGHTERS ARE BEING MOVED OUT OF THE CITY'S OLDEST FIRE STATION BECAUSE OF SAFETY CONCERNS.

STATION ONE WAS BUILT IN THE 19-50’S WITH UN-REINFORCED MASONRY, MAKING IT VULNERABLE TO EARTHQUAKES.

THE RECENT SWARMS OF EARTHQUAKES IN L-A PROMPTED THE CITY TO HAVE THE BUILDING INSPECTED.

ENCINITAS MAYOR TONY KRANZ SAYS THE BUILDING WAS DEEMED UNSAFE.

ENCFIRESTATION 2A (0:09)

“We asked them to risk their lives to save others. And I just don't think it's appropriate that, firefighters should be in a building that may, fall down on their head.”

KRANZ SAYS A NUMBER OF ALTERNATIVES ARE BEING PRESENTED AT NEXT MONTH’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON WHAT TO DO WITH THE BUILDING … INCLUDING TEARING IT DOWN AND BUILDING A NEW ONE.

########

The San Diego Fire Department and the city are hosting a career fair tomorrow (Thursday), to recruit fire dispatchers.

The role involves answering emergency and non-emergency calls, evaluating emergency responses, providing lifesaving medical instructions, and dispatching fire and medical units.

The Career Fair is from 9 in the morning to 2 P-M tomorrow (Thursday), at the Casa Del Prado in Balboa Park.

For more information, visit the city of San Diego’s Fire and Rescue Department web page.

########

We have a mid-week weather update for you.

After today (Wednesday), temperatures are expected to slightly drop each day.

Although temps are lowering, the National Weather Service says they’re still above average for this time of year.

Today (Wednesday), in the inland areas, temps will be in the low 80s, by the coast and in the mountains, it’ll be in the mid 70s, and in the deserts, it’s expected to be in the mid 90s.

The slight cooling trend will continue into the weekend.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN RIVERS 20-24 REPORT, THE TIJUANA RIVER IS ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST ENDANGERED RIVERS BECAUSE OF POLLUTION.

REPORTER MELISSA MAE BRINGS US A NEW PERSPECTIVE OF THE AREA THAT FACES MANY COMPLEX ISSUES.

BIRDSEYE 1 (mm) 0:46 soq

MM: This week the non-profit EcoFlight gave a group of advocates, nonprofit leaders and government representatives a bird’s eye view of the Tijuana River Valley. MM: Ramon (RAH-moan) Chairez (CHI-rez) is with the non-profit Un Mar de (day) Colores. He hopes that the group gains a new perspective of the problems facing the watershed. RC (:12) “How is it that we change our, our way of life and, and how is it that we can impact what we're doing on, on the ground in a different way that values our river more and our watershed more.” MM: Chairez says an aerial view of the area shows how unique the space is with canyons, rivers and mountains, but it also shows how fast Tijuana is growing and not being able to keep up with the pace of development. Melissa Mae KPBS News.

########## Longer music break (to go into an elex. block)

VOTERS ACROSS THE COUNTY WILL DECIDE ON LOCAL TAX MEASURES THIS YEAR.

SEVERAL CITIES HAVE TAXES ON THE BALLOT, SOME TO INSTITUTE NEW TAXES, SOME TO CONTINUE CURRENT ONES.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL JOINS US NOW WITH A LOOK AT TAX PROPOSALS IN CHULA VISTA AND NATIONAL CITY.

SDTAXMEASURES (4:12) "...of this measure."

The Chula Vista one is called measure P. The city council put it on the ballot. It would extend the city's half cent sales tax. City says it would generate about $337 million a year to pay for road repairs and a number of other basic city services. Although the city says the funds generated would be directed at high priority infrastructure needs, it is a general tax, and so the money can be used for any lawful purpose. But there is a way to monitor how the funds are spent, right? That's right. There is already a citizens oversight committee in place, and it would continue to monitor compliance with provisions in the statute. That means there will be public disclosure of all spending. All funds would stay in Chula Vista. They could not be taken away by the state. But, John, how about exemptions to this tax? There are exemptions on things like essential purchases such as most groceries, prescription medicine, diapers and feminine hygiene products. Those are all exempt from the sales tax. I understand the measure has fairly broad support. It does. You know, it was interesting to me when I delved into these tax measures that the San Diego County Taxpayers association, which we typically think of as being very wary of tax proposals, does support measure p. The association, which is nonpartisan, says Chula Vista is one of the best run cities in the county. They also like the fact that this one has a sunset clause. Voters would have to decide whether to renew the measure in 2037 if they don't approve its continuation. Measure P will sunset in 2026. So is there any organized opposition to measure P? Well, I looked around. The only significant opposition I could find comes from the group reform California. That's conservative radio host Carl D'Amayo's organization. Support from that group for any tax measure is rare. Okay, so moving on to National City, voters there have a parcel tax on the ballot. What can you tell us about that? That's right. This one is called measure rhino. It would be levied on certain property owners. The rate of taxation would be based on the character of a property. For instance, mobile homeowners would pay $52 a year. Owners of single family parcels would have to pony up $75. The cost would be $365 for commercial and industrial properties, all the way up to $500 for multifamily units. Now, proponents say this could generate $1.7 million a year. The vast majority of the funds would be spent on improving streets, sidewalks and alleys, and the addition of street lighting. Maintaining parks and playgrounds, and building new parks would come next in the order of priority. I understand with this one that there are a number of types of property that would be exempt. That's right. They include private, parochial or special schools, affordable housing projects, religious institutions and nonprofit organizations, among others. And oversight is built into this one. An advisory citizens committee would be established to ensure funds are spent properly. The committee would be appointed by the city council and would consist only of residents who are subject to the parcel tax. This proposed tax was placed on the ballot because of a citizens initiative that gathered a sufficient number of signatures, and. This one does not have the support of the San Diego County Taxpayers association. That is correct. The association says the measure engages in what it calls ballot box budgeting, and they say that's a bad idea. The association also says the measure's tax structure is discriminatory and doesn't have a clear analytical basis regarding the impact on property owners or the city's economy. Does the measure have any organized support? Well, of course, there are the national city residents who work to get the requisite number of signatures. Also, national city councilman Jose Rodriguez has been a vocal supporter of this measure.

########## NO MUSIC BUMP

YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT THESE MEASURES AND EVERYTHING ON YOUR BALLOT ON THE KPBS VOTER HUB.

Here to share more about what the voter hub is and how to use it, is KPBS web producer, Lara Mccaffrey.

Lara, welcome to the San Diego News Now podcast.

VOTERHUB EXPLAINER 2-way (SDNN) 5:16 “...thanks for having me.”

So for those who are not familiar with the KPBS Voter Hub, can you tell us what it is, and how listeners can go about using it to help them decide how they’re voting?

The big race on the ballot is for the next president. But, there’s also a lot of local races on the ballot. Can you go over some of the top local races that come to mind for you?

And what kind of info on each of those races, can people find on the voter hub?

How can listeners access the KPBS Voter Hub?

Before we go, can you remind our listeners of any upcoming dates they should remember?

Some vote centers open on Saturday, can you remind us how to find where they are and what their hours are?

And for someone who is not registered to vote, is it too late?

TAG: Thank you for all this information, Lara. It’s all very helpful.

I’ve been speaking with KPBS web producer, Lara Mccaffrey. Lara, thank you for joining us on the San Diego News Now podcast.

########## NO MUSIC BUMP

LESS THAN TWO WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY, HOW CAN VOTERS BE SURE THEIR BALLOTS WILL BE COUNTED ACCURATELY?

YESTERDAY (TUESDAY), SAN DIEGO COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS TRIED TO PROVIDE SOME REASSURANCE.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THEY HELD A PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF THE TECHNOLOGY THEY’LL BE USING ON NOVEMBER 5TH.

VOTECOUNT 1 (ja) 0:49

It's called a public logic and accuracy test … and what it is … is an inside look to instill confidence in the democratic process ahead of election day. One was held Tuesday at the registrar's office. San Diego County assistant Registrar of Voters shawn brom says it ensures the election and voting equipment function as expected and accurately count votes as marked. “What we will be doing today is casting ballots, or voting on blank ballots, tabulating them by hand and then using them to scan in the tabulation system to compare the two.” The county registrar has offered the public logic and accuracy tests ahead of other recent elections too. The 2024 presidential election is November 5.. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

##########

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Join us again tomorrow for the day’s top stories. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Wednesday.